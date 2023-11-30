CARBERY GAA: U21B1 and U21C football titles up for grabs

U21 FOOTBALL UPDATE – Good progress was made in the Clona Milk U21 football championships last weekend with the knockout stages providing great entertainment.

In U21A, champions Ibane Gaels were put to the pin of their collars by Clonakilty before emerging the narrowest of winners, 1-9 to 0-11. In Ballydehob, the local Gabriel Rangers put in a courageous late rally against favourites Carbery Rangers, but fell two points short, 2-7 to 0-11. Newcestown defeated Owen Gaels 2-14 to 1-6 in Bishopstown 4G pitch on Tuesday, 28th, while Castlehaven and Dohenys meet in Dunmanway on Thursday, 30th.

In U21B1, Bandon scored an impressive 1-14 to 0-7 win over O’Donovan Rossa in Bandon and in the final, they will face Bantry, who were hard pressed by Ahán Gaels, 3-12 to 3-10, in Enniskeane. Randal Óg played Kilmeen in the U21C semi-final and this game also went down to the wire, the Castle men winning by a point, 2-14 to 3-10. Kilbrittain won the U21B2 final, see page 9.

U21 FIXTURES – The final of the U21B1 football championship between Bandon and Bantry Blues is pencilled in for this Sunday, 3rd, at 2.30pm in Dunmanway. The sides met earlier in the championship with Bantry winning by a single point. This promises to be one of the best games of the season and should not be missed, admission by cash at the gate. The final of the U21C football rests between Randal Óg and St Colum’s, 13 a-side, and is also fixed for Sunday at 2.30pm. Unfortunately, pitches are at a premium for various reasons and it’s proving difficult to secure a venue for this final. Check with your club for the venue later in the week or check the Carbery GAA website. In U21A, there is a direct semi-final between Ibane Gaels and Carbery Rangers on Sunday at 11.30am, fixed for the second pitch in Enniskeane, the old Ballineen pitch. The second semi-final, between Newcestown and the winner of Castlehaven v Dohenys, is scheduled for Ahiohill on Sunday at 11.30am.

JUNIOR C/D FOOTBALL – The C/D football is now at the semi-final stage thanks to the cooperation of the clubs and the hard work of board PRO Martina Burns. On Saturday, 2nd, at 2.30pm, Clann na nGael will entertain Kilmacabea in Drimoleague in one semi-final but the second semi-final between Ballinascarthy and St Colum’s cannot be played this weekend because both are involved in U.21 football. That semi-final will go ahead on 9th/10th if possible, with the final on 16th/17th.

CONVENTION – Clubs are reminded that the SW (Carbery) convention/AGM is fixed for the Tadhg MacCárthaigh pavilion, Aughaville, on Friday, December 8th and all clubs are requested to send delegates to this important meeting. While the championship draws will not be made until the first board meeting in January, a discussion will be held on the format for the various championships, especially the junior A hurling and U21 football. The treasurer’s report will be available on the night and the discussion here will centre on how admission to games is administered in future and if the board should follow the example of the county board, with pre-paid tickets only. The reasons for small attendances at open board meetings during the season also deserves time for discussion. On the subject of officers for 2024, all the outgoing officers have been returned unopposed but the new position of assistant secretary is still up for grabs as Tom Lyons withdrew his nomination. Clubs have again been circulated with nomination papers for that position. Disappointingly, no motions have been forwarded for consideration at the AGM, a far cry from days of yore when debate on motions was often the highlight of the meeting.

AWARDS SEASON – Following on the national Scór award to Bill Harte, Carbery Rangers, another top award has come to the division, Danny Warren, St Mary’s, being the worthy recipient of the Lifetime Refereeing Recognition Award at a recent meeting of Cork referees in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Comhghairdeas Danny and St Mary’s.