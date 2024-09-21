CARBERY GAA: New football kings will be crowned after Barryroe are knocked out

JUNIOR FOOTBALL – What a marvellous weekend of championship football the Bandon co-op junior A and B third round games produced last weekend, with quarter-final knockout places up for grabs in most games.

It proves the theory once again that there must be a knockout element to the games if we are to see the best of the teams. Win or draw and you’re still in, lose and you’re out certainly sharpens the mind and inevitably produces the goods, including the shock results, and we had a couple of those for good measure. While it’s good to be able to guarantee all teams three games under the group system, one wonders about the lack of bite in the early rounds compared to the last round? It was also noticeable that the crowds were much larger at the weekend when something was at stake in the games. Food for thought as we review the championship set-up at the end of its three-year trial run this November.

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL – Roinn 1: Ballinascarthy made sure of top spot in the group with a win over Kilbrittain by 0-14 to 0-7, totalling five points. The second spot was up for grabs in the game between Diarmuid Ó Mathúna and St Colum’s, both on two points, Colum’s having the better scoring difference. However, it was underdogs, Mathúnas, who edged a thriller by a single point, 2-8 to 1-10, to grab the qualifying spot. A great season for the Castletown side who are unbeaten in hurling and also in the quarter-final. Kilbrittain finished the group in bottom spot, on one point, and may yet be involved in a relegation play-off.

Roinn 2: Kilmacabea had already qualified and had their third win, 0-15 to 0-9, over Newcestown, to finish in top spot with six points. The second qualifying spot lay between Castlehaven and St Oliver Plunkett’s, both on two points with the Haven having a better scoring difference. They were hot favourites against the Ahiohill men but were mighty relieved to record a single-point win following a courageous comeback by Plunkett’s, 0-11 to 0-10. So, it’s Kilmacabea and Castlehaven through to the quarter-final with Newcestown having to face a relegation play-off on zero points.

Roinn 3: All four teams entered the last round with a chance to qualify and what a climax we had to this group. Argideen Rangers proved too strong for Kilmeen, 0-9 to 1-4 in a tough encounter, to top the group on five points while the real drama unfolded between Tadhg MacCárthaigh and Randal Óg. The Caheragh men were on three points and Randals on one point, meaning the Castle men had to win to advance. A 65th minute free from over 50 metres by goalkeeper Ciarán Murray gave Randals a win, 0-14 to 2-7 that procured the second qualifying spot and one of the favourites crashed out of the championship. Kilmeen, on one point, may have to face a relegation play-off.

Roinn 4: Another shock in this group as champions Barryroe bit the dust. Carbery Rangers had already qualified and confirmed top spot on six points with a 0-16 to 0-8 win over Clonakilty. The real drama was in Ardfield where Barryroe and St Mary’s started their game level on two points each and also level on scoring difference. A draw would have seen Barryroe through as they had a single point advantage on scores for and when David Murphy kicked an equaliser for them in the 60th minute of a real thriller, they seemed to have survived. Not to be as St. Marys’ full back Ryan Scannell grabbed a winning point deep in injury time, 1-11 to 0-13. The champions were out and St Mary’s advanced. Clonakilty will be involved in a relegation play-off.

FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS – So, after all the excitement, delight and heart-break, the quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-op junior a football championship, due for the weekend of September 27th – 29th are as follows – Ballinascarthy v St Mary’s, Kilmacabea v Randal Óg, Argideen Rangers v Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna. As regards relegation, the picture is still complicated. If Goleen win the South West junior B, having already won promotion by winning the county B, they will be the only team going up and only one team will be relegated from junior A. That would entail a straight play-off between Clonakilty and Newcestown. If, however, a different team from Goleen wins the South West junior B then they and Goleen would be promoted and two teams would be relegated from junior A. That would mean Kilbrittain and Kilmeen having to play off with Clonakilty and Newcestown. A further complication is provided by St James being involved in the premier junior relegation play-off against St Nick’s and if they lose that, they would be relegated to junior A in Carbery next season and a junior A team would have to be relegated to junior B to provide that place.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL – Roinn 1: Clann na nnGael’s victory over Bantry Blues, 1-7 to 0-6, means that they top the group on four points, with Dohenys qualifying in second place on two points. Roinn 2: Muintir Bháire received a walkover from St James and take the second qualifying spot on two points, behind Goleen in top spot on four points. Roinn 3: O’Donovan Rossa had a clear 5-10 to 2-3 win over Ilen Rovers, which means that all three teams finished on two points. Bandon take top spot on scoring difference from Rossas, with Ilen out of the championship. The top two qualifiers, Goleen and Clann na nGael, go directly into the semi-finals, with Dohenys facing O’Donovan Rossa and Bandon playing Muintir Bháire in the two quarter-finals. Goleen will play the winner of the first game and Clann na nGael the winner of the second game in the semi-finals.