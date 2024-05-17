CARBERY GAA: Hurling U21 draws deferred until May 30th

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS – Hats off to the Clann na nGael Scór Sinsir instrumental group who won the All-Ireland Scór title in Killarney last weekend, bringing a rare All-Ireland title to the division. The group, who had reached the final last year, consisted of Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins. Comhghairdeas leo uilig.

CARBERY U21 HURLING – The draws for the Clona Milk Carbery U21 hurling championships were postponed at the board meeting on Tuesday night last because of a slight problem with gradings. The championships (A, B and C) involve 13 teams but four of those are amalgamations, so that means 17 of the 26 clubs in Carbery are involved. The question must be asked, why are the other nine not making an effort to promote the great game of hurling? It is a problem that Rebel Óg West, the Carbery Board and the West Cork camogie must take in hand and come up with positive solutions. The U21 draws will now be made at the launch of the various Carbery championships on May 30th.

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUES – A look this week at how Carbery teams involved in the county Red FM hurling leagues are faring. There are no Carbery teams in Divisions 1 and 2. Division 3 has one Carbery team, Newcestown. They are in sixth position on five points after five games. They beat Valley Rovers and Blackrock, lost to Mallow and Ballinhassig and drew with Ballymartle. Division 4 has one Carbery team, Bandon. They are in seventh place on three points after four games; they beat Russell Rovers and drew with Cloughduv, while losing to St Catherine’s and Lisgoold. Division 5 has one Carbery team, Argideen Rangers. They are in sixth position on four points after five games. They beat Cloyne and Ballygarvan, while losing to Castlemartyr, Dungourney and Midleton. Division 6 has two Carbery teams, Kilbrittain and Barryroe. Kilbrittain are in fourth place on four points after three games. They beat Barryroe and Na Piarsaigh and lost to Glen Rovers. Barryroe are in seventh place on one point after four games. They drew with Erin’s Own and lost to Sarsfields, Ballygiblin and Kilbrittain. Division 7 has one Carbery team, Ballinascarthy. They are in third place on four points after three games. They beat Douglas and Kilshannig and lost to Kinsale.

DEMOGRAPHIC SURVEY – All clubs are requested to immediately return the demographic survey issued by the county board last February. Nine clubs in Carbery have yet to do so. All the information received in the survey will be shared with the divisional boards, which will be of great assistance in planning development in the future.

PROMOTING IRISH – At the last board meeting, Cliona Ní Dhufaigh, Munster development officer with Glór na nGael, addressed the delegates, advising them on how to promote the Irish language in clubs. A joint venture between the GAA and Glór na nGael, named Fondúireacht, is in operation with gold, silver and bronze medal awards for clubs who get involved. Information is available on the Glór website and any clubs interested in registering should contact Carbery board Gaelic Officer, Gabrielle Ní Chruadhlaoich. Grants are available to clubs and it is hoped that the Carbery division will be at the forefront in this worthwhile initiative.

CARBERY TEAMS – Both Carbery senior teams, football and hurling, are preparing for the championships but are experiencing difficulties in getting full panels together for training because of weather conditions and the club demands on players. The footballers played Bantry in a challenge game and are scheduled to play Muskerry in Ahiohill on Monday next, 20th, at 7.30pm. The hurlers have a challenge game against Ballinhassig on the same night in Ballinhassig.

FAMILY TICKETS – The closing date for purchasing family tickets for admission to Carbery championship games this season is the end of May. Contact board treasurer Patjoe Connolly for details.