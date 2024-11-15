CARBERY GAA: Dohenys and Argideen Rangers to meet in junior C hurling final

HURLING CHAMPIONS – The RCM Tarmacadam junior B hurling championship final went as expected last weekend with hot favourites Kilbrittain proving far too strong for Ballinascarthy’s second string. This win means Kilbrittain will upgrade to junior A for 2025, a grade they have often graced in the past and will, undoubtedly, again in the future. They now face the county junior B championship, representing the Carbery division, and will play Aghabullogue on Sunday in Brinny at 2pm in the semi-final.

Unfortunately, the junior C hurling final scheduled for Friday night last between Argideen Rangers and Dohenys had to be postponed because of a tragedy in the Doheny club and the deepest sympathy of the Carbery Board goes to all the Collins clan on their sad loss. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam uasal. That final will now take place this Friday night in Dunmanway at 7.30pm.

COUNTY ACTION – The Carbery representatives in junior football and hurling had mixed luck in the county championships last weekend. In junior A football, Kilmacabea played some of their best football of the season when beating a physically stronger Douglas outfit in Ahamilla. Some of the scores registered by the Kilmacs in a dominant second quarter were as good as we have ever seen in the grade and even though they lapsed for a while in the second half, they fully deserved their six-point win. They now have a three-week break before their semi-final against Inniscarra on December 1st.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna were unfortunate to come up against a very strong Ballinora side in junior A hurling but they put up a great performance for three-quarters of the game before their efforts in both codes over the past three weeks finally caught up with them. Ballinora were unlucky not to win this county title last season and it was no shame losing to them. Mathúnas can look back with great satisfaction on a marvellous season on the playing pitches.

There was also good news for Goleen in junior B football as they stayed on course for a county double with a good win over Deel Rovers and will now face Newmarket or Ballinhassig in the semi-final on November 24th. Bantry were unlucky to come up against a very strong Beara team in U21A football and were well beaten but most of their team are underage again next season.

DEMOGRAPHIC SURVEY – After months of research and hard work, the county board has issued the demographic study of the county and it has been issued to all clubs. It should prove a huge help to clubs in planning for the future and it’s imperative that each club will study the findings carefully. With small clubs suffering from rural depopulation and big clubs growing through the expansion of urban areas, the GAA faces a difficult future as regards planning for all clubs. This comprehensive report should definitely help.

U21 CHAMPIONSHIP – A good discussion was held at the open board meeting on Tuesday night last on the difficulties involved in running off the U21 football and hurling championships due to lack of a proper window in the fixtures programme. While three weekends in February have been set aside by the county board for the football, which many delegates felt was totally unsuitable and too short, the winners do not play in the county championship until October. No window whatsoever has been made available for the hurling. Not being able to play those club championships due to the intercounty split season from March to July is a huge problem and the board is to write to the county board asking to free up minor and U21 players during those months if possible.

GREAT SERVICE – After many years as Carbery delegate to the county board, Danny Warren of St Mary’s has stepped down and many tributes were paid to him for his marvellous dedication and commitment to board duties. A true Gael and GAA through and through, Danny was one of the most respected members of the county board and his experience will be greatly missed. Danny’s replacement will be named at the convention on December 1st in Bandon.

CONVENTION – The Carbery convention in Bandon on December 1st will be a very special occasion as it will mark the opening of the division’s centenary year. A special Mass will be celebrated for all deceased members by Fr Finbarr Crowley in the Bandon GAA pavilion at 2pm, with the music being provided by various Scór groups, and will be followed by the unveiling of a special plaque by president of the division, Séamus Coakley, who will give a short talk on the founding of the division in 1925. This will be followed at approx 3.15pm by the annual convention, which will see a changing of the guard with cathaoirleach Aidan O’Rourke stepping down having completed his term in office. It beholds all clubs to be present at this unique occasion in the board’s history. Numerous events are being planned for the centenary year.

FIXTURES – The final of the junior C hurling championship between Dohenys and Argideen Rangers will be played on Friday night, 15th, at 7.30pm under lights in Dunmanway. The semi-final of the junior C/D football championship between Gabriel Rangers and Carbery Rangers will take place in the Marsh pitch in Skibbereen on Sunday morning, 17th, at 11.30am.