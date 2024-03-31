CARBERY BOWLING: Shannon and O’Brien win epic doubles semi-final at Caheragh

THE partnership of Kieran Shannon and Darren O’Brien won a tremendous doubles tournament semi-final from Gavin Harrington and Damien Daly at Caheragh on Saturday.

All four contributed to an excellent contest that saw them locked together after three big opening shots to ‘Lisangle cross’. Shannon/O’Brien rose good odds in the bowling to the ‘bridge’ but were reeled on the ‘tarmac’ to ‘Shiely’s’. A close quarter finish looked likely until Shannon produced a piledriver with two to go. It was enough to secure victory for the Skibb men. They will play the Clondrohid/Gaeltacht pairing of Adrian O’Driscoll and Brendan O’Callaghan in the upcoming decider.

Ballydehob, with Shane Crowley leading the way, were in position for a top-three placing when throwing their last as the inter-regional team finals wound down at a damp Castletownkenneigh on Sunday. Jagoe’s Mills had set a big target, and it would have needed something special to come within reach, but the Carbery trio had the capability and had done well to stay in contention. That vital tenth shot didn’t run for Crowley or his teammates, Shane O’Mahony and Bryan Regan, and they had to be content with fourth spot in the overall rankings when their overall tally of 1,114 metres was announced. Carbery’s other contenders, The Marsh Road (Jerry O’Sullivan, Denis Murphy, Michael O’Leary), also carded over 1,000 metres and were placed 12th of the 18 teams competing.

Carbery and South-West regions enjoin for their annual fundraising series on this Easter weekend. South-West are hosts but both regions will have personnel in place at Fisher’s Cross to ensure a smooth-running four-day festival of bowling that will also include bowlers from adjoining divisions. Twelve scores are pencilled in starting on Good Friday with a doubles contest between Shane Nugent and Richie Lawton on the South-West side and Carbery’s David and Cian Minihane. Saturday’s feature is the clash of Donie Harnedy and John A Murphy while on Sunday the junior A clash of Denis Wilmot and Noel O’Regan will generate interest. Scores continue on Easter Monday when the fund-raisers conclude with the meeting of David Desmond and Colm Crowley.

Carbery’s championship scores at Leap did not go ahead and will be re-fixed. Elsewhere, Tom McCarthy won a cracking U14 quarter-final at The Phale Road. Against a very good opponent, Cathal O’Donovan of Castlefreke, Tom’s closing sequence proved decisive.

Club Results -

Caheragh: Doubles Tournament; Darren O’Brien/Kieran Shannon defeated Gavin Harrington/Damien Daly, one bowl, for €1,600.

Grange: Champy Deasy Cup semi-final, Wayne Parkes defeated Tim Young, one bowl, for €18,800

Inch, Dunmanway: Johnny Kelly defeated Kieran O’Brien, one bowl, for €1,000.

Newcestown: Mark Courtney defeated Paudie McSweeney, last shot, for €2,800.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty under-age tournaments, Boys U16 semi-final, Eoin Hurley (K) defeated Ben Cooney; Boys U14 quarterfinal, Tom McCarthy won from Cathal O’Donovan.

Shannonvale: Saturday, Johnny O’Driscoll defeated Peter Murray, one bowl, for €3,300; return doubles, Brian Horgan/John Connolly defeated Jerry O’Sullivan (SW)/Dylan O’Driscoll, last shot, for €2,100; Sunday, Kieran Corrigan defeated Cathal Creedon, last shot, for €1,900.