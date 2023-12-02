CARBERY BOWLING: Places in underage teams are up for grabs

THE second round of Carbery’s underage trials will take place on the upper Marsh Road on Sunday morning, December 3rd, at 10am. Boys’ U10, U12, U14 and girls’ U12, U14 and U16 can stake their claim for places on Carbery’s team to compete at next February’s inter-regional play-offs at The Phale Road, Ballineen.

Trialists are advised to note the earlier start-time which will facilitate later scores at The Marsh Road and the overall vintage final at Fisher’s Cross involving Jack Cahalane, Christy Mullins and David Walsh which has a 1.30pm throw-off.

On the road at the weekend, Brendan O’Driscoll and Eileen McCarthy had a bowl of odds to spare on the Rosscarbery duo of Mike Cussen and Jessica Baker in the second score of the Marsh Road mixed doubles tournament. In novice B at the Skibb venue, Darren Harrington, Ring defeated Mark Shannon, Durrus. There was a big win for Darragh Dempsey at Lyre where a strong finish saw him come ahead of intermediate-graded Andrew O’Callaghan and there were wins for Saoirse O’Neill and Meabh Cuinnea at Ted Hegarty’s underage tournaments at the Phale Road.

Gavin Crowley, Brian Harrington and Jack Cahalane received awards at Ból Chumann’s presentation night at The Parkway Hotel on Saturday last. Bauravilla’s Crowley won Carbery’s novice C championship and enjoyed a great inter-regional run to the county final. Likewise, Brian Harrington, did excellently in reaching the U12 county final while, at the other end of the age scale, Jack Cahalane won the vintage section C grade from a large entry.

Results

Ballygurteen: Junior tournament; Denis Wilmot defeated Noel O’Regan, one bowl, for €4,800; Double, Con O’Sullivan/Deccie O’Mahony defeated Michael O’Leary/Tom Reaney, last shot, for €1,000.

Jagoes Mills: Chris Hayes defeated Mick O’Callaghan, last shot, for €900; Finbarr Coleman defeated Cian Collins, one bowl, for €360.

Lyre: Novice tournament semi-final, Pat O’Sullivan (Shannonvale) defeated Donal O’Sullivan, two bowls, for €640; John Madden defeated Stephen Murphy, one bowl, for €600; Junior tournaments, Darragh Dempsey defeated Andrew O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €4,000; James O’Sullivan defeated Tom O’Callaghan, two bowls, for €7,400.

Newcestown: Donnacha O’Driscoll defeated Paul Twomey, last shot, for €1,000; Tim Allen defeated Paudie Keohane, last shot, for €600; Shane Desmond defeated Finbarr Hoey, last shot, for €800; Bernard O’Callaghan defeated Thomas Maloney, last shot, for €1,000.

Phale Road: Underage tournaments; Boys’ U16, Brian O’Sullivan won from Adam Baker; Eamonn Crowley won from Daniel O’Sullivan and Dylan O’Shea; Boys’ U14, Oisin Wiseman won from Josh O’Farrell and Cathal O’Donovan; Boys’ U12, Jack Allen won from Dylan Baker and Donagh Murphy; Boys’ U10, Ml Foley won from Ciaran Farrell; Jack Fitzgerald won from Cillian Hurley; Boys’ U8, Evan Kelleher won from Jesse Sheehan; U18 Junior ladies/U18 girls; Siobhan Kelleher won from Darcy O’Brien; Lauren O’Brien won from Jean Walsh; U14, Grace Ahern won from Orla Murphy; Meabh Cuinnea won from Anna O’Sullivan; U12, Saoirse O’Neill won from Laoise Young and Caoimhe Hurley; U10, Chloe Farrell won from Lilly O’Leary and Lauren Collins.

Shannonvale: Mark Deane defeated Paudie McSweeney, two bowls, for €500; Con O’Sullivan defeated Joe Tyner, last shot, for €1,160.

The Marsh Road: Mixed doubles, Brendan O’Driscoll/Eileen McCarthy defeated Mike Cussen/Jessica Baker, one bowl, for €540; Novice B, Darren Harrington defeated Mark Shannon, two bowls, for €1,800.