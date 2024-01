CARBERY BOWLING: Check out all the results from an action-packed festive season

DAVID Shannon delivered a top-class performance on the Eyeries road, Castletownbere on Friday when scoring a one-bowl win from Mid Cork’s Noel O’Donovan.

Carbery’s junior A champion led from the start in this RNLI-Cancer Connect fundraiser support score but was under pressure all the way despite forging a bowl in front after eight. O’Donovan rallied strongly over the last third, but Shannon matched his best and held his lead to the finish.

A busy festive season on Carbery’s bowling roads saw action at various venues. Rosscarbery on December 23rd saw three wins from four for the visiting Dunmanway contingent. Danny Horgan opened proceedings here with a hard-earned win from local clubman Mike Cussen.

Reenascreena preserved their long-standing tradition of a score on Christmas Day with an engaging joust between Alan Brickley and Ivan Buchannon. Brickley’s long one from ‘O’Sullivan’s bungalow’ gave him a winning advantage and there was a home win too when Michael O’Regan got the verdict from Adrian Cronin.

Caheragh on St Stephen’s Day had four scores with the pick being a cracking mixed doubles contest in which Gavin Crowley and Natalie Dempsey combined for a last-shot victory over Shane McCarthy and Triona Murphy. Leap men Darren Whooley and Kieran O’Sullivan were among the winners at The Marsh Road on Wednesday while James McNulty won his Denny and Frankie Memorial Cup score at Schull on Thursday from Luka Bowen. Ballydehob on Saturday had three scores that included wins for Drinagh’s John Young and Caheragh’s Brian Coughlan.

Back at Schull on New Year’s Eve the wind and showers abated enough to see four competitive scores take place. There was a home doubles win in the opening fixture on the Meenvane road when Luka and Cian Bowen overcame Donal O’Mahony and Morgan Hickey. The O’Mahony’s rebounded with afternoon wins for Ronan who combined with Patsy O’Sullivan for a last shot victory over Donal Harnedy and David O’Connor and for Donal who got the better of Jack Cahalane in a singles contest.

Results

Ballydehob: December 30, John Young defeated Shane Shannon, last shot, for €2,400; Seamus O’Regan defeated Danny Coughlan, one bowl, for €4,400; Brian Coughlan defeated Muiris Buttimer, last shot, for €4,000.

Ballinacurra, Upton: Christmas Eve, Eoin McCarthy defeated Sidney Shannon, last shot, for €1,400; Mark Shannon defeated John Hickey, for €2,440; St. Stephen’s Day, Michael Murphy defeated David Shannon, last shot for €7,400; return, Kieran Shannon defeated Paul Walsh, last shot, for €2,400.

Caheragh: St Stephen’s Day, Doubles, Patrick Crowley/Darren Lynch defeated Alan Keane/Andy McCarthy, one bowl, for €2,900; Gavin Crowley/Natalie Dempsey defeated Shane McCarthy/Triona Murphy, last shot, for €4,000; singles, James McNulty defeated Denis Murphy, one bowl, for €3,400; David O’Connor defeated Richie Harnedy, last shot, for €600.

Castletownbere: RNLI fundraisers – Thursday, December 28th, Tommy O’Sullivan defeated Tim Young, one bowl, for €40,000; Denis Wilmot defeated Christy Mullins, almost a bowl, for €40,000; Wayne Parkes/Denis O’Sullivan defeated Patrick Flood/Timmie McDonagh, last shot, for €25,000; Alan Brickley defeated Padraigh Nugent, two bowls, for €33,200; Friday, December 29th, David Shannon defeated Noel O’Donovan, one bowl, for €15,000; Jim Coffey/Jimmy O’Brien defeated Anthony Gould/Sidney Shannon, one bowl, for €42,000; Aidan Murphy defeated Arthur McDonagh, almost two bowls, for €104,000; David/Brian Horgan defeated Jimmy/Michael John O’Brien, last shot, for €21,000.

Castletownkenneigh: Thursday, Patrick Buttimer defeated Finbarr Coleman, last shot, for €700; Chris Hayes defeated Haulie O’Driscoll, last shot, for €1,200.

Derrinasafa: December 31, Donnacha O’Driscoll defeated Johnny Kelly, last shot, for €1,800; Dan Hayes defeated Tommy Maloney, last shot, for €2,400.

Drimoleague: December 27, Luke Connors defeated James Russell, last shot, for €1,900; James Russell defeated Luke Connors, last shot, for €1,900; Seamus O’Regan defeated James O’Driscoll, one bowl, for €2,000; Vincent Healy defeated Alan Keane, one bowl, for €4,000.

Drinagh: St Stephen’s Day, Sidney Shannon defeated Connie Connolly, last shot, for €3,400. Paul Walsh defeated David Deane, two bowls, for €3,420.

Dunderrow: Tournament final, Brendan Hurley defeated Donnacha O’Donovan, one bowl, for €2,400; return, Derreck Murphy defeated Donnacha O’Driscoll, last shot, for €2,000.

Grange: Michael John O’Brien defeated Ronan O’Donovan, one bowl, for €2,940; Michael John O’Brien defeated Jimmy O’Brien, one bowl, for €3,000; Tommy O’Sullivan defeated Paul Buckley, last shot, for €6,000.

Lyre: Novice veteran tournament final, John Murphy, Togher Cross, Pat O’Sullivan (SV), one bowl, for €1,900; return, Jim Cronin defeated Johnny Byrnes, two bowls, for €1,000.

Marsh Road: December 27, Doubles, Darren Whooley/Kieran O’Sullivan defeated Shane McCarthy/Denis Murphy, two bowls, for €900; Denis Murphy/Edwin Collins defeated Kieran O’Sullivan/Martin Collins, one bowl, for €800; Denis O’Sullivan defeated Kevin Minihane, last shot, for €700.

Newcestown: December 23, Mark Coleman defeated Mick O’Callaghan, last shot, and Shane Desmond, last shot, for €1,350; return, Mick O’Callaghan defeated Shane Desmond, last shot, for €1,040.

Reenascreena: Christmas Day, Alan Brickley defeated Ivan Buchannon, one bowl, for €2,200; Michael O’Regan defeated Adrian Cronin, two bowls, for €1,400.

Rosscarbery: December 23, Danny Horgan defeated Mike Cussen, one bowl, for €900; David Horgan/Danny Horgan defeated Jimmy Collins/Mike Cussen, one bowl, for €1,200; Danny O’Donovan defeated Kieran O’Sullivan, last shot, for €900; Ger Shanahan defeated Damien Daly, one bowl, for €720.

Schull: December 28, Denny/Frankie Memorial Cup; James McNulty defeated Luka Bowen, one bowl, for €1,200; return, Hugh McNulty defeated Ryan McSweeney, one bowl, for €900; Sunday 31st, Luka/Cian Bowen defeated Donal O’Mahony/Morgan Hickey, one bowl, for €200; Timmie O’Sullivan (Durrus) defeated Luke Nolan, one bowl, for €800; Patsy O’Sullivan/Ronan O’Mahony defeated Donal Harnedy/David O’Connor, last shot, for €1,700; Donal O’Mahony defeated Jack Cahalane, two bowls, for €1,500.

The Clubhouse: December 30, David O’Brien defeated Mark Deane, last shot, for €2,900; Vincent Healy defeated Brian Horgan, two bowls, for €3,000; David Horgan defeated Padraigh O’Sullivan, last shot, for €7,000; Jamie McCarthy defeated Con O’Sullivan, last shot, for €10,000.

Togher Cross: Christmas Eve, Mick Hurley defeated Johnny O’Driscoll, last shot, for €3,600; Patrick Crowley defeated Darren Harrington, one bowl, for €6,000; Colm Crowley defeated Diarmuid Hurley, last shot, for €3,200; Alan Brickley defeated David Horgan, one bowl, for €2,700.