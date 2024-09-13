CAR OF THE WEEK: Happy to take the Scenic route again

BY BRIAN BYRNE

WHEN I took my first drive in the new Renault Scenic E-Tech in July, it was a miserably wet day. The car launch was shared with two other models, not helping to make individual assessments. Despite everything, I was impressed.

I since got a proper chance to use the car in real world conditions. A family event was happening, so there were airport runs as well as a lot of more local shuttling about. My initial good impression was not only confirmed, but upgraded.

There have been four previous generations of the Scenic nameplate, since the first compact MPV launched in 1996. In a historical footnote to that launch, Renault underestimated what they had ... and had to increase their planned manufacturing output six-fold to meet the demand. Larger Grand Scenic versions were also

produced.

The fourth generation released in 2016 was influenced by the crossover-SUV trend, becoming stylistically one of those. The Scenic E-Tech is more than just a new generation, it is the first of the model designed only as a fully electric car.

Visually, it is arguably the most striking Renault since the R16 changed the whole concept of family cars with its unique hatchback style. (That was in 1965, dear readers, probably too far back for most of you to remember. I do.) There’s no mistaking the new Scenic as very much in the crossover mode, but the big presence is in the front-end treatment.

Quite a few electric car models have difficulty getting over a blandness through not needing a radiator grille. Not so this one, with a regally large badge and fancy crosshatched design coming at ya in no uncertain terms. The high bonnet line adds to the impact.

The styling of the 19-inch wheels is quite unique, the complex design minimising drag. The meld of the separate angled components of the rear pillar are a class design detail and the rear is equally well considered, meshing strong sculpt lines and a clean finish.

All in all, nothing was overlooked in this car to provide a beautifully coherent to the eye package.

The interior follows the upmarket ethos, with seats that continue the Renault tradition of exceptional comfort. Wider than its predecessor and competitors in its size segment, there’s also a sense of greater interior space.

The combined infotainment and driving instruments setup is unabashedly massive, with very colourful graphics that cheer everything up. The operating system for the infotainment is a Google one, of which I’m very fond.

Those in the back have lots of room for heads, elbows and knees, and luggage from America was no bother at all to the 545-litre boot space. If there had been young people on a road trip, a nifty system to clip two tablets to the rear centre arm rest would have helped keep things very much under control.

This car offers two battery sizes and four levels of trim. My review car had the larger battery, rated at 625km of range, which, as is usual, showed much less when I collected it at 510km. But the Scenic has a very nifty range indicator on its information system, which gives three figures at all times — the remaining range at current driving, what it would be if travelling at motorway speeds, and the range in an urban environment. That consistently made a great deal of sense, and peace of mind, under the quite varied conditions in which I was using the car.

There are two power outputs available, 170hp and 220hp, both four-wheel drive, the 220hp standard with the extended range car which I was driving. It was well able to take the full loads of my time with the car, with smooth and smart acceleration. My American visitors were more than impressed.

This car is Renault at their best. It’s a feeling shared by my international colleagues, who voted it the European Car of the Year 2024. The original of the nameplate achieved the same accolade in 1996. Some things don’t change.