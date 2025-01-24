Can Cork hurlers make the jump from contenders to champions in 2025?

MATTHEW HURLEY assesses Cork’s chances of success ahead of the Rebels’ Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1A opener

After coming so close to winning the All-Ireland senior hurling title last year, what will Cork target as success in 2025?

It’s pretty straightforward: we need a trophy. Cork hurling has made massive strides in club, underage and the senior side but we haven’t won competitive senior silverware since 2018. The national league can be a good start in achieving that goal, especially given Cork haven’t won the league since 1998. Clare weren’t exactly in the same boat recently but had question marks over them despite two good seasons under Brian Lohan because they couldn’t get over the line in finals against Limerick. They won the league last year and while they lost again to Limerick in Munster, they won the All-Ireland. Cork can follow that example of going from contenders to champions.

Okay, Cork need success and a trophy to hold, but what is the biggest obstacle they have to overcome?

Limerick have been sensational in winning five of the last seven All-Irelands but seeing as Cork beat them twice in the 2024 championship, the Rebels have the confidence needed to go toe to toe with the Green Machine. Instead, one aspect to focus on is Pat Ryan’s side’s record against Clare. Since 2023, the Sars man’s first season in the job, Cork have played Clare five times competitively, but have lost four times and drew once. Cork haven’t beaten the Banner since an All-Ireland qualifier win in 2021. In fact, that was Cork’s only championship win over Clare since 2019. A record to be righted.

Ahead of the Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1A opener against Wexford this Saturday evening at Wexford Park (5pm), does Pat Ryan have a settled team?

The championship run in 2024 would suggest yes, but there are a lot of players outside the starting 15 battling for an opportunity. This is a good headache for Ryan to have. For instance, Shane Barrett and Seamus Harnedy both got All-Stars while Declan Dalton was a colossal figure at wing forward – that’s the whole half-forward line and that doesn’t even mention the likes of Robbie O’Flynn, Ben Cunningham or Daniel Hogan who are all up to the job too. At centre back, Ciarán Joyce looked like the nailed down man for that role this time last year but due to Robert Downey’s exceptional displays, Joyce has had to move positions. Having said all that, consistency in team selection can be vital to win honours and Ryan needs a concrete starting side. Not an easy task.

Who could be Cork’s potential match-winners and difference makers this season?

Nominated for hurler of the year in 2024, Darragh Fitzgibbon is the obvious pick. He scored 0-24 from play in the championship last year, only bettered by Clare’s David Fitzgerald (2-21). The game against Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in particular showed what Fitzgibbon can offer: tenacity, pace, leadership. Alan Connolly, Shane Barrett, Brian Hayes and Eoin Downey all had stellar years last term and how can we not mention the elder statesman Patrick Horgan. Can he finally get his first-ever All-Ireland medal in what is potentially his final year? It would be fitting if he was the man to get Cork over the line. That’s the fairy tale ending we all want.

So, staring into our crystal ball, how will the Rebels fare in 2025?

A trophy is the expectation. The All-Ireland is the dream. And a realistic dream. Many punters believe a winner outside Limerick, Clare or Cork is extremely unlikely, therefore boosting the Rebels’ chances. Overcoming Clare is the big thing. If Cork can do that, knowing they can overcome Limerick, the sky is the limit. Expectation and hope does not transform into All-Irelands, Cork people know this. Cork haven’t lifted Liam MacCarthy since 2005. Twenty years is far too long without the big prize. If things can all fall into place, Cork will be there or thereabouts again. We can dream.