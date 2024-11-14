Cahalane: Castlehaven will bounce back

SEANIE Cahalane has backed Castlehaven to recover from their Munster club senior football quarter-final defeat to Dr Crokes last weekend.

The back-to-back Cork champions relinquished their provincial crown after a 1-15 to 1-8 loss away to the Killarney club on an afternoon where little went right for the West Cork team.

The late withdrawal of Cork senior Rory Maguire with a foot issue and Damien Cahalane’s fitness issues that only saw him introduced in the second half meant Castlehaven were without two of their main men for the Munster quarter-final.

On top of that Haven just didn't perform either and Star columnist John Hayes feels they will be hurting after this defeat.

‘This will be a big blow to the club. Their form over the last two seasons has improved steadily and they looked primed for a strong tilt at ultimate honours. Killarney is something of a graveyard for Cork teams, though, and Haven couldn’t have picked a worse day to produce their worst performance in recent memory,’ Hayes says in his weekly column.

Haven boss Seanie Cahalane didn’t make any excuses after the seven-point loss, admitting his team didn’t bring their A game, though he believes there is enough quality in the group to help them recover for 2025.

‘This is a good bunch and they will definitely be back,’ Cahalane said.

‘We knew coming here (Killarney) that we needed to perform and we needed things to go our way – and neither happened. We didn’t perform and things just didn’t fall for us.

‘The most disappointing thing is that we didn’t get the performance we needed, and the lads know themselves that we are better than that.’