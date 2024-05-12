Buttimer launches McCarthy’s campaign

FINE Gael local election candidate for the Skibbereen/West Cork area, Brendan McCarthy has said there are many issues needing real attention in County Hall, including roads, supports for business and funding for community groups to ensure rural towns and villages continue to develop positively.

As his campaign was launched by Sen Jerry Buttimer in Skibbereen’s Corner Bar last Friday, the former Town councillor said it was a privilege to contest the upcoming local elections and he was up for the challenge.

The principal of Union Hall NS said it was important for the area to have a hard working and diligent public representative.

‘There’s a vast range of issues that need real attention in County Hall, from roads to supports for businesses as well as vital funding for community groups to ensure our rural towns and villages continue to develop positively into the future,’ he said.

Seanad cathaoirleach Sen Buttimer said it was vital for Skibbereen that someone ‘of Brendan McCarthy’s calibre’ is elected.