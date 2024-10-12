Bunratty United crowned U12 League One champions

BY GER McCARTHY

BUNRATTY United edged out Clonakilty AFC Greens to win the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 Schoolboys League One title following a dramatic conclusion to the season.

A compelling title race came down to the final game involving the main contenders. Second-placed Clonakilty AFC Green’s hosted U12 Schoolboys League One leaders Bunratty United in both teams’ final league outing. The Schull club enjoyed a one-point lead and knew a draw would be enough to bring the trophy back to Town Park. Nothing less than a win would suffice for Clonakilty.

As expected, there was nothing to choose between two evenly matched teams. The hosts were presented with a terrific chance to break the deadlock with the award of a first-half penalty. United player of the match Jack Drinan was equal to the spot-kick effort however, producing a superb stop. Tied 0-0 heading into the final quarter, Aidan O’Driscoll found the net to push the visitors ahead.

Drinan, along with Donagh Griffin, continued their defensive heroics and repeatedly denied Clonakilty’s attack to end their opponents brave efforts, win 1-0 and secure the U12 Schoolboys League One title.

‘Colm (Cleary) and I just want to say thanks to the entire squad, every Bunratty player, for their commitment this season,’ Bunratty co-manager Laurie Mason told The Southern Star.

‘We also want to thank all the parents for sticking with us through what has been a long season. Everyone in the squad is delighted to win the league. We now look forward to turning our attention to the upcoming West Cork U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup.’

The Bunratty United U12 schoolboys’ squad includes Oisin McCarthy, Callum Hegarty, Sean Murphy, Dylan McCarthy, TJ Barry, Donagh Griffin, Aidan O’Driscoll, Jack Drinan, Jayden O’Callaghan, Rory O’Driscoll, Conor Keohane, Eddie Bennett, Frankie Hellen, Harry Sweetnam, Euan Ferguson, Joey Bennett, Benjamin Mason, Sean Murphy, Sol Mestre, Caolan Cleary and Milosz Igor Rys. Coaches are Laurie Mason and Colm Cleary.

***

Last Saturday’s entire WCSSL fixture-list fell victim to the weather. Prior to that, Dunmanway Town joined Drinagh Rangers in the last four of this season’s U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Togher Celtic.

Eoghan Foley was Town’s hero in a keenly-contested local derby, netting a hat-trick to send Dunmanway into the cup semi-finals. James Kearney scored for Togher.

In the same competition, Skibbereen Celtic defeated Clonakilty Celtic 3-1 thanks to John O’Donovan (2) and Finan Herlihy strikes. Mattie Coffey scored for Clon.

An U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup local derby between Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town saw the latter emerge 5-2 winners. Ryan Crowley Healy, Mac Bramoulle, Liam Murray, Vittor Leite Coutinho and Hugh McCarthy were amongst the goals for Dunmanway with Rory Hurley an own goal representing Drinagh’s replies.

Bay United edged Castlelack 3-2 in the U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup while Inter Bay Rovers got the better of Skibbereen Athletic by the same scoreline in U12 Schoolboys League One.