Bunratty set blistering pace in U13 Schoolboys League One

ALL three tiers of the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U13 schoolboys’ age-grade are delivering plenty of goals and intriguing title battles.

Castlelack moved three points clear of the chasing pack at the top of the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Premier League following a high-scoring win away to Lyre Rovers. The Brinny club recorded a 5-3 victory despite Dara Ryan (2) and Patrick O’Leary netting for the home team. Jack Allen (2) and John Smithers were amongst Castlelack’s scorers.

A SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship top-of-the-table clash between leaders Drinagh Rangers and second-placed Beara United saw the Canon Crowley Park side record a convincing triumph in Castletownbere. Adam Deane, Connor Collins and Rory Hurley each scored twice in a game Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller also netted for the winners. Henrikas Dabrys was Beara’s lone scorer in a 7-1 loss. As a result, Drinagh have extended their lead to six points in the chase for this season’s U13 Schoolboys Championship title.

In the same division, Skibbereen Dynamos proved too strong for Togher Celtic and racked up their first win of the season. Liam Allan was on top form for the Baltimore Road club, netting a hat-trick to help inspire Dynamos to victory. Jake Holmes (2), Leo Dowdall, Charlie Heaton Jones and Ryan O’Driscoll also scored. Despite the defeat, Togher put in a spirited performance with Tadhg O’Farrell netting the visitors’ only goal.

***

Bunratty United have dominated the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys League One since the beginning of the season. The Schull club overpowered a young Dunmanway Town and maintained their perfect record of four league victories in as many outings. Donagh Griffin, Max O’Reilly, James Goggin, TJ Barry, San Murphy, Vova Deidei and Marcus Moynihan were amongst the goals for a rampant Bunratty. Ryan Brickely was on Dunmanway’s scoresheet.

Elsewhere in U13 Schoolboys League One, Clonakilty AFC Spurs and Riverside Athletic played out a five-goal thriller in Ballyvackey. Eduardo Pinati fired Clonakilty in front only for Conor Keohane to equalise. Taylor McCarthy handed Riverside a 2-1 lead shortly before half-time. Fionn Daly extended the visitors’ advantage, but Riverside held on for a 3-2 victory despite Cormac Whelton converting a late Clonakilty penalty.

The latest round of League One results sees leaders Bunratty United sitting six points ahead of joint-second placed Dunmanway Town and Riverside Athletic. Clonakilty AFC Spurs and Skibbereen Celtic await their first victories.