Bridle Way is well on track to creating a horse haven on Beara

Three years after it was officially opened HELEN RIDDELL revisits a busy horse trail which has brought new tourists, and new business, to one of Ireland’s most spectacular peninsulas

THE Beara Peninsula is home to a number of horse owners and riders who are making good use of the Beara Bridle Way, a 17km horse trail, which opened in 2021 and is Ireland’s only dedicated bridle way.

Castletownbere-based GP Jacqui Glisson who came late to horse-riding takes to the saddle at any opportunity she can. ‘I was quite a late starter and was in my 50s when I first started riding, so I’m still quiet new to it, but what started as a hobby has now become an addiction!’

Jacqui took lessons with local riding school Lios Lara, and it wasn’t long before she bought her own horses, Belle and Nancy. When one of her horses required extra handling it led to Jacqui taking a course in equine therapy. ‘One of my horses had been through a lot physically and it was hard for her to let anyone touch her. I wanted to work out a way that wouldn’t be frightening for her and would make it easier handling her, so I did an owners’ course in manual therapy.’

When Jackie used the methods on her horses they loved it, which led her to undertaking further training and eventually launch her own business, Bellancy Equine Physical Therapy.

Whenever Jacqui has a spare moment, she’s keen to head out for a trek and meet up with other local riders. ‘There’s about 15 of us riding here on a regular basis, we have a WhatsApp group and if I’m heading out I’ll post a message and, if they’re free, a few others will join me. It’s great for the horses, too, as they’re very social animals and they get to meet up with their friends!’

Fellow rider Theresa Hobbs has ridden since she was five and now lives on Bere Island with her family and her horse Maggie.

Although Theresa does ride on Bere Island, she admits Maggie isn’t partial to some of the island’s more hilly roads, so she loads up her horsebox and heads onto the island ferry to bring her across to the mainland for treks. ‘I usually ride with Jacqui Glisson, and occasionally stable Maggie with her horses to save me bringing her back and forth on the ferry. At the moment Maggie is spending the summer at Lios Lara riding school, where she’ll also take part in pony camps and I can still get to ride her so it’s great for her to be around people, and I benefit as well.’

Lios Lara Riding School is responsible for many of the current group of riders learning to ride. Run by Annie O’Neill and her family, she founded the school 15 years ago, initially with two ponies, but it has since expanded to running weekly riding lessons, summer camps and offering livery services.

‘I studied equine business at college, I’ve been riding myself since I was four. Now my two-year-old son is already showing an interest.’

Annie is a firm believer that age is no barrier to learning to ride. ‘I have a couple of clients in their 70s, and I’m now doing lessons for tiny tots for two-to-four-year-olds. There is really no age limit for anyone wanting to ride.’

Along with her core group of regular learners, Annie is busy throughout the summer with visitors availing of summer camps, and she also offers stabling for those holidaying in Beara who want to bring their horses with them.

Cleo Murphy, who runs Fox Valley Equestrian in Kildare, offering a range of equine welfare services to horse owners, is originally from Beara and still visits regularly.

She also runs a Facebook page, Beara by Horseback, recording her treks around the peninsula.

‘I grew up in Beara and I’ve been riding since I was eight. I’m always encouraging people to visit. The area is stunning and the Beara Bridle Way has been a huge addition to the area.

‘It’s great for people living in the area and has been a huge boost to local tourism. It suits all levels of riders and can be ridden at any pace.’

The bridle way was opened in July 2021, following a successful joint funding application with Beara Tourism and Cork County Council. The trail links the valleys of Castletownbere, Allihies and Urhan using old mining tracks and laneways.

The funding allowed for a number of infrastructural works on the trail including erecting a bridge at one section and installing special gates along the trail which can be opened and closed while remaining on horseback. The trail has also received official approval and endorsement from the British Horse Society and Sports Ireland.

Cleo is eagerly looking forward to her next visit to Beara.

‘Being able to ride over a mountain on your horse – you can’t do that anywhere else in Ireland!’