Brian Hurley’s return to action a huge boost for Castlehaven ahead of crunch Clon clash

Castlehaven 1-12

Valley Rovers 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

MISSION accomplished for Castlehaven. Game won. Two points in the bag. And the bonus of Brian Hurley returning to the Haven colours.

Without match action since the Cork v Derry All-Ireland SFC quarter-final on July 2nd, Hurley was introduced as a sub at half time for Castlehaven against Valley Rovers in this second-round Bon Secours Premier SFC game in Ahamilla on Saturday.

With his very first touch he had the white flag flying but it was his only score as he had a penalty kick doubly saved by the Valleys’ goalkeeper.

While Haven did what they had to record their first win, they were far from impressive in doing so. Against the breeze, they dominated early but much of their forward play was sluggish and too lateral. They were grateful that Jack Cahalane was in form; his goal in the 11th minute proved vital as they led by a point at the break. The ten minutes before half time saw the Haven at their best as they began to run the ball directly at the heart of the Valleys’ defence, resulting in a number of converted frees by Mark Collins.

With the breeze in the second half, the Haven, with Hurley at centre forward, struggled to get their attacking game functioning properly against a hard-working Valleys’ defence. They did stretch their lead to four points in the third quarter but Hurley’s saved penalty saw a deterioration in their play. It was only in the dying minutes, after Valleys had registered their only score of the second half, that the winners managed to put the game safely out of the reach of the opposition.

‘We did manage to dominate from the start but poor option-taking and missed chances meant we were never pulling away on the scoreboard,’ admitted Haven selector Seanie Cahalane. ‘Jack’s goal was vital and we were fortunate he brought his best form on the day. We weren’t complacent starting the second half but we just couldn’t get the flow into our game. It was great to get Brian back in action and he will make a big difference to us going forward.’

Against the strong breeze it was all Haven in the opening stages, with Damien Cahalane dominating at centre back, Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane lording midfield and Jack Cahalane looking very sharp in attack. However, all they had to show for it was a single point from Conor Cahalane. Valleys finally began to raise the siege, with Darragh Murphy and Adam Kenneally prominent. Points from Murphy and Rory O’Sullivan had them in front before Jack Cahalane’s goal in the 11th minute, set up by Michael Hurley who was coming more into the game.

Hurley and Cahalane points sandwiched an Adam Kenneally flag as the Haven led by 1-3 to 0-3 after the first quarter. It was then we saw the best of the Valleys as they kicked three points in a row to level the scores, thanks to Adam Walsh-Murphy, Fiachra Lynch, starved of possession for long periods, and Kenneally. Changing tactics and running straight at the centre of the Valleys’ defence, the Haven had much more success. Drawing fouls from the Valleys’ backs, Mark Collins converted three frees. Valleys were playing with more confidence now and they answered with points from Lynch (mark) and Johnny Kiely. It was the Haven in front, 1-6 to 0-8, at the break and the advantage of the breeze in the second half.

The introduction of Brian Hurley definitely lifted the Haven supporters, especially when he pointed with his first touch. However, their troubles in attack continued with Jacob O’Driscoll marshalling the Valleys’ defence well from centre back. Despite copious possession, the Haven managed only two more points in the third quarter, from Jack Cahalane and the improving Sean Browne.

Four points to the good, the Haven had the chance to put the game to bed in the 49th minute when Jack Cahalane was fouled in the square but Brian Hurley saw his spot kick well saved by goalkeeper, Eoin Sullivan. The rebound came to Hurley but his shot was again stopped by the goalkeeper. Valleys finally managed to raise their only flag of the half when sub Darragh O’Shea pointed in the 54th minute. Despite all their possession, the Haven were only three points in front entering the closing minutes but they eventually shook off the lethargy to copperfasten victory with points from Jack O’Neill and Mark Collins (two frees). It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t too entertaining, but it got the job done as the Haven picked up two points.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Jack Cahalane 1-2; Mark Collins 0-5f;nConor Cahalane, Sean Browne, Michael Hurley, Jack O’Neill, Brian Hurley 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: Fiachra Lynch (1 m), Adam Kenneally 0-2 each; Darragh Murphy, Adam Walsh-Murphy, Rory O’Sullivan, Johnny Kiely, Darragh O’Shea 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Johnny O’Regan, Rory Maguire, Ronan Walsh; Thomas O’Mahony, Damien Cahalane, Andrew Whelton; Conor Cahalane, Mark Collins; Cathal Maguire, Robbie Minihane, Seán Browne; Jamie O’Driscoll, Jack Cahalane, Michael Hurley.

Subs: Brian Hurley for R Minihane (ht), Michael Maguire for C Maguire (33), Conor Nolan for R Maguire (36), Jack O’Neill for A Whelton (49).

Valley Rovers: Eoin Sullivan; Cian O’Keeffe, Tomás Ó Briain, David Muckian; Ben Murphy, Jacob O’Driscoll, Adam Walsh-Murphy; Darragh Murphy, Johnny Kiely; William Hurley, Adam Kenneally, Rory O’Sullivan; Billy Crowley, Fiachra Lynch, Shane Lynch.

Subs: Eoghan Delaney for B Crowley (44), Ciarán McCarthy for R O’Sullivan (53), Darragh O’Shea for B Murphy (53).

Referee: James O’Regan (Lough Rovers).