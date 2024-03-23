Bragging rights with Castlehaven after U21s ease past O’Donovan Rossa in county quarter-final

BY GER McCARTHY

A BUSY bank holiday weekend of Cork LGFA U21 county championship action saw West Cork clubs make their presence felt across five grades.

In the top tier, Clonakilty hosted Éire Óg in the last eight of the U21A county championship at Ahamilla. A cracking encounter saw the hosts win a high-scoring game 6-12 to 4-6 despite poor weather conditions.

Clon goalkeeper Róisín Duggan saved two penalties in a tie Aoife O’Flynn-Meade top scored with 3-2. Cork senior Katie O’Driscoll added 2-4 on an afternoon Síofra Pattwell (0-4), Ciara White (1-0), Cork camogie senior Millie Condon (0-1) and Aisling Moloney (0-1) were also on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere in the U21A championship, Kinsale’s scheduled last eight clash with Naomh Abán had to be postponed. As a result, this year’s U21A county semi-finals line-up sees Clonakilty facing the winners of Naomh Abán and Kinsale. Glanmire will take on Mourneabbey in the other last four clash.

O’Donovan Rossa and Castlehaven’s West Cork derby assumed top billing in the Cork LGFA U21B county championship quarter-finals on Monday. It was Castlehaven who came out on top, thanks to building a 3-6 to 1-1 interval lead. Scores were harder to come by in the second period but the Haven emerged merited 4-8 to 1-3 victors.

Ellie McCarthy (2-2), Niamh O’Sullivan (1-2), Hannah Sheehy (1-1), Ellan Connolly (0-2) and Amy McCarthy (0-1) were on target for the winners . Éabha O’Donovan netted O’Donovan Rossa’s solitary goal with Holly Brickley (0-2) and Lia Hogan (0-1) also contributing. Castlehaven’s reward for reaching the U21B county semi-finals is a tie against St Val’s.

Dohenys travelled to Bride Rovers but came up short, 5-14 to 2-1, despite a battling effort. An understrength Dunmanway side’s scorers were Abby McCarthy (1-1) and Ciara Galvin (1-0) in game Margaret Collins, Lauren Farr and Heather McCarthy also stood out.

Valley Rovers are the solitary West Cork club in this year’s U21C county championship. Rovers’ quarter-final with Inch Rovers had to be postponed last Sunday.

Bandon overcame Bantry Blues to reach the last four of the U21D county championship. Amid difficult weather conditions, the Lilywhites led 2-4 to 0-3 at the break. Kicking four second-half points, the latter emerged 2-8 to 0-6 winners despite a battling Bantry performance.

Laura Cummins and Rachel O’Donovan found the net for a Bandon side Ava Long added 0-6 and Hannah Buckley scored 0-2. Bandon will host Ibane Ladies in the U21D county semi-finals after the Timoleague and Barryroe amalgamation received a walkover from Watergrasshill.

Ilen Rovers booked their place in the U21E county semi-finals thanks to a comprehensive 7-17 to 1-7 win over Araglen Desmonds Buí in Banteer.

Maebh Collins (4-3), Kate Carey (0-6), Carla O’Regan (1-4), Emma Hurley (2-1), Alannah Cawley (1-1), Leah Carey (1-0) and Keelin Murphy (0-2) were amongst Rovers’ scorers.

In the same competition, Rosscarbery also reached the last four courtesy of a 4-13 to 3-2 win over Kilshannig. Kellianne French and Sandra O’Donoghue each scored 0-5 in a quarter-final Caroline Beamish and Orla Tobin found the net for the winners.