Bragging rights and cup joy for Drinagh Rangers B after derby final triumph

DRINAGH RANGERS 1

DRINAGH RANGERS B 2

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DRINAGH Rangers B upset the odds to capture the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup after stunning club-mates Drinagh Rangers in a derby decider.

A unique occasion in which two teams from the same club contested a West Cork League cup final saw the underdogs emerge victorious in front of a large crowd at Canon Crowley Park.

Having defended manfully for 45 minutes, Rangers B changed ends tied 0-0. Utilising a strong wind in the second half, Rangers B netted twice through a Damien Fernandes free-kick and a Jack McCarthy corner.

Not even a late Robbie McQueen effort could prevent the eventual winners from claiming the trophy.

‘The groundwork was done in the first half,’ winning manager Ken Kingston said.

‘I knew the longer it went 0-0 in the face of that wind, if we got in scoreless at half time that we had a fierce chance. We were under a lot of pressure in that first half though.

‘That’s where the experience of playing in the Premier Division stood to us – the lads soaked up all the pressure and we caught them with two goals.

‘I felt confident even in those last few minutes. The lads have been improving all year. They are a fabulous bunch and their attitude is unbelievable.’

A brisk start saw Drinagh carve out the cup final’s first chance inside the opening minute. Robbie McQueen’s free was met by his brother Tom but the latter’s header missed the target.

A nervous looking Rangers B were thankful for goalkeeper Paddy McCarthy’s reflexes shortly after. Denis O’Driscoll’s attempt to cut out a cross looked set to end up in the defender’s own net. Instead, McCarthy dived to his left and managed to keep a certain own goal from crossing the line.

Rangers B took time to settle but, encouragingly, their first foray forward ended with Daniel Fernandes just failing to connect with his brother Denzil’s centre.

The chances kept coming as an attempted clearance fell to an unmarked Tom McQueen after 13 minutes, but his effort clipped a defender’s heel and flew a centimetre wide, much to Rangers B’s relief.

Next, Steven Crowley headed a Barry O’Driscoll (H) off the line and McCarthy saved a Barry O’Driscoll (T) attempt. Robbie McQueen was denied by another McCarthy stop and could only watch on as Keith Jagoe slid the rebound over the crossbar after 27 minutes.

A strengthening wind at their backs, Drinagh’s failure to convert territorial dominance into goals saw their opponents grow in confidence. Having defended for the majority of the opening half, Rangers B began to press further forward. There was still time for Robbie McQueen to clip an upright before the sides changed ends.

Having defended superbly in the face of a strong wind throughout the first half, it was Rangers B’s turn to use the elements to their advantage. The underdogs didn’t have to wait long as the needless concession of a free kick presented Damien Fernandes with an opportunity after 51 minutes. From wide on the left, Fernandes’ whipped delivery deceived a crowded penalty area and nestled in the back of Jack Payne Murphy’s net.

Drinagh’s response was instant as Barry O’Driscoll (H) forced the ball into the net but that attempt was ruled out because of a foul on goalkeeper Paddy McCarthy.

Earning a series of corners and free kicks, Drinagh upped the pressure during an intense spell. Eoghan Daly and Steven Crowley were superb in that timeframe and their defending kept the score unchanged with 25 minutes to go.

A rare Rangers B counter-attack ended with Daniel Fernandes volleying high and wide as play became stretched.

In the face of increasing pressure, the leaders kept their shape and composure thanks to Seamus Murphy, Padraig Cronin and Cillian Fitzpatrick’s sterling efforts.

Drinagh’s frustrations grew as an inability to find a way past the B’s defence passed the 75th minute. The next goal in such a delicately poised cup decider would prove crucial and Rangers B netted it 11 minutes from the end.

Jack McCarthy used the wind to help guide his superbly struck corner into the net despite Drinagh’s attempts to keep the ball from crossing the line.

A high defensive line thwarted Drinagh’s attempts to get back in the game until the 87th minute. A swift attack ended with Paddy McCarthy producing three point-blank stops. The young goalkeeper was unable to prevent Robbie McQueen from hammering in the rebound.

That goal set up a nervous finale in which Drinagh were awarded a penalty five minutes into injury-time. An offside flag overruled that late spot-kick opportunity however, and Rangers B held on to celebrate a hard-earned cup final triumph.

‘Look, the cup is coming back to Drinagh,’ Ken Kingston added.

‘It will be over in Joe Connolly’s pub tonight on a huge day for our club to field two teams in a West Cork League cup final.’

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne Murphy, Gearoid White, JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Barry O'Driscoll (T), Robbie Mc Queen (captain), Tom Mc Queen, Michael Hennigan, Barry O’Driscoll (H), Matthew Murnane, Keith Jagoe.

Subs: Brian Hodnett, Eoin Hurley, Sean Calnan, Padraic Hegarty, Caolan O’Driscoll, Harry Carey, Mark Grace.

Drinagh Rangers B: Paddy McCarthy, Denis O’Driscoll, Gavin Mc Carthy, Eoghan Daly, Steven Crowley (captain), Padraig Cronin, Ryan Daly, Evan Fitzpatrick, Daniel Fernandes, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Damien Fernandes.

Subs: Jack Mc Carthy, Jack O’Sullivan, Seamus Murphy, Kenny Kingston, Shane Hurley, Liam Daly, Andrew Luboyera.

Referee: Sean Doyle.