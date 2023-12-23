Bowling’s Christmas schedule includes festive crackers

Check out the packed schedule for the festive season that has something for everyone

BOWLING’S festive season fixture list is extensive. A headliner, once again, is the Castletownbere two-day event on December 28th and 29th, which includes the annual RNLI fundraiser.

Topping the bill on Thursday is the rematch of international teammates, Seamus Sexton and Michael Bohane. Their sporting rivalry is intense – Bohane winning their county final set-to in 2022 but losing out to his North Cork adversary in their most recent clash at Lyre. Both have produced big figures at the Castletownkenneigh international trials while Sexton has the confidence of his recent Eamonn Bowen Memorial victory to call on. It is but one of four on a day that also has Tim Young v Tommy O’Sullivan and Christy Mullins v Denis Wilmot on the card.

Friday’s scores at Castletownbere also feature a senior match-up with Aidan Murphy and Arthur McDonagh going head-to-head. Opening the programme on Friday is the attractive clash of David Shannon and Noel O’Donovan.

Clashing with Castletownbere on Friday but guaranteed a high level of interest given its long association with the club is the Mikie Hourihane Cup at Bauravilla. A qualifier here on December 29th has JC Desmond, Kevin Minihane and Diarmuid Hurley in opposition.

The Mid Cork division has an exceptionally large line-up over the Christmas and New Year period. At Ballinacurra, Upton the annual winter nine-man junior tournament takes precedence with scores on Christmas Eve, St Stephen’s Day and Wednesday, 27th. Included in the mix here are 2023 junior B county winner Noel O’Regan, City’s Trevor O’Meara and East Cork’s Mick Hurley. Not to be outdone, Templemartin, Jagoe’s Mills, Castletownkenneigh, and Beál na mBláth have fixtures right through the ten-day period with the latter club running three-way scores on four days.

The Grange challenge is a St Stephen’s Day staple in the South-West division. This year, the clash of Tommy O’Sullivan and Paul Buckley fills the bill. Shannonvale, Lyre, Grange, Timoleague, Fisher’s Cross and Ballygurteen, where the junior A tournament semi-final between Jimmy O’Driscoll and Cian Boyle on Christmas Eve is an attractive clash, all have a range of scores on different dates.

The West Cork division is no less busy. Opening the festive season here are Togher Cross who have a four-score line up on Christmas Eve that includes enticing match-ups such as Johnny O’Driscoll v Mick Hurley and Conor Lucey v David Horgan. Drinagh follows on St Stephen’s Day, Drimoleague on Wednesday 27th, The Clubhouse on Saturday the 30th, Derrinasafa on New Year’s Eve and Durrus on January 6th.

Further afield, Curraheen and The Bog Road will be busy venues in the City division while the ever-popular Carrignavar Christmas team tournament will take centre stage in the North East division. Here too, Ballyhooley will have scores on the 24th and 26th. There is plenty of action too in the North Cork division with Ballinagree, Beal na Morrive and Firmount where City’s James O’Sullivan and Coachford’s David Hubbard are in opposition on the 30th, all hosting scores. Patrons are advised to check Facebook and Whatsapp messages for any late cancellations or changes to listings.