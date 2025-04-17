Both drivers fined €500 in case of careless driving

AFTER hearing claim and counterclaim, arising from a series of frightening road manoeuvres, Judge John King convicted two motorists of careless driving.

Defendant Laurence O’Neill of Knockavoher, Leap, and co-defendant Elina Pavlovica of Dromlickarue, Kealkil, were each fined €500 by Judge John King at Bantry District Court for careless driving at Caheragh, Drimoleague, on the night of September 22nd 2023.

In evidence for the prosecution, Gda Laura O’Sullivan said Elina Pavlovica called to Bantry Garda Station with her husband and her three daughters and reported there had been a traffic collision.

Gda O’Sullivan said the accused told her that the two vehicles came in contact and her wheel arch was damaged as she was overtaking a vehicle driven by Laurence O’Neill.

It was Elina Pavlovica’s evidence that the collision occurred because the driver of the blue BMW tried to ram her off the road.

The female driver also alleged that her co-accused had been driving up behind her car with his lights on full.

After overtaking her vehicle, she said he continued to speed up and slow down in a way that caused her, and the occupants of her car, to be frightened.

However, Laurence O’Neill, who was represented by solicitor Myra Dinneen, claimed it was he who was frightened by the manner in which the Black Audi was being driven.

He told the court that his vehicle was side-swiped by the other driver as she was overtaking his car.

After considering the evidence, Judge King said: ‘I do accept that Laurence O’Neill was driving erratically and that constitutes careless driving.’

However, Judge King was also of the opinion that it was Elina Pavlovica – who was legally represented by Flor Murphy – who collided with the other car, and this too constituted careless driving.

Both drivers were fined €500, and both solicitors asked Judge King to fix recognisances for an appeal.