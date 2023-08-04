Boss McCarthy predicting Bandon reaction after hopes hit a Rock in intermediate opener

Rockchapel 2-13

Bandon 1-9

GUTTED with the result and the performance, Bandon manager Aidan McCarthy expects a reaction from his side in their next outing in the Bon Secours Premier IFC.

As first games go, Bandon’s seven-point loss to Rockchapel in their championship opener leaves them on the back foot in Group A, albeit with two games to make up ground.

Relegated from the senior A ranks last season, this is not the start Bandon had targeted.

McCarthy has no qualms about the final result in Clondrohid last Saturday, lamenting his team’s showing, but knowing too the second-round game against Nemo Rangers’ second string on August 19th in Carrigadrohid takes on extra significance. Win and they are back on track. Lose, and they’re in a spot of bother.

‘These lads will give a reaction and I believe we will have a big performance in our next game. We still have two matches left and if we perform I have no doubt that we can bounce back, starting against Nemo,’ McCarthy says.

The Bandon football boss also knows that hurling will take over for the next two weeks, with the club in action in the Premier IHC, but when the Nemo showdown rolls around, he feels his team will be ready.

The Carbery side was on the back foot against Rockchapel from the start, the Duhallow team goaling through Ciaran Curtin after three minutes. Fifteen minutes in Bandon trailed 1-5 to 0-2, with Mark Sugrue’s two frees keeping them afloat. He finished with six points, all frees, for Bandon, and their return of 1-3 from play is an area they know they need to work on. This first-round tie was 22 minutes old when Darren Crowley kicked Bandon’s first score from play, after another Sugrue free. Two more frees cut the Rockchapel lead to three points, 1-6 to 0-6, by the break.

Rockchapel raced out of the blocks again, with four points in a row, to move seven clear, 1-10 to 0-6. Bandon came again though, Jack Calnan and Sugrue (free) with scores before Matthew McNamara hit the back of the net with ten minutes left. When Darren Crowley added his second point, we had a one-point match, 1-10 to 1-9. Rockchapel hit back with their second goal, through Jimmy McAuliffe, to take control again, and there was no catching them after this.

‘We are very disappointed with both the result and the performance,’ Aidan McCarthy says.

‘We felt we were inconsistent within the game, we did bring it back to a point and showed great spirit, but as a team we didn’t hit our targets. We know we are better than this, and we have two more games to go.’

McCarthy points out there has been a turnover of players with Barry Collins now in Canada while goalkeeping stalwart Pat Prendergast has stepped away from playing, too.

This loss adds extra importance to Bandon’s next game against Nemo.

Scorers

Rockchapel: J McAuliffe, Ciaran Curtin (1f) 1-1 each; M McAuliffe 0-4; J Curtin 0-3 (3f); Cormac Curtin, S Hickey, E Murphy, K Collins 0-1 each.

Bandon: M Sugrue 0-6 (6f); M McNamara 1-0; D Crowley 0-2; J Calnan 0-1.

Rockchapel: C Casey; P Curtin, E O’Callaghan, B Carroll; E Murphy, M O’Keefe, W Murphy; S Hickey, Ciaran Curtin; K Collins, Cormac Curtin, J O’Callaghan; M McAuliffe, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: N Lenihan for K Collins (44), D Callaghan for J Curtin (46), S Curtin for E Murphy (53).

Bandon: C McCarthy; E Twomey, B Crowley, E McSweeney; C Calnan, C O’Mahony, P Murphy; R Long, T Twohig; A Murphy, P Calnan, D Crowley; H O’Mahony, M McNamara, M Sugrue.

Subs: M Cahalane for H O’Mahony (30), J Calnan for A Murphy (30), A O’Mahoney for J Calnan (58).

Referee: P O'Leary (Cloughduv).