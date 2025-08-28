Béal Átha end Dohenys’ Senior A ambitions

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 2-14

Dohenys 1-14

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

DOHENYS’ hopes of progression in the McCarthy Insurance Group SAFC came to an end on Saturday evening as they fell to defeat to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

Having lost their opening match to Bishopstown while their Muskerry opponents had drawn with O’Donovan Rossa, the defeated finalists of 2023 were left in a position where they had to garner something from the clash at Inchigeela.

While they led with 11 minutes left after a two-point free from goalkeeper Stephen Daly made it 1-11 to 1-10, by the time the Dunmanway outfit scored again, they had conceded 1-3 as Béal Átha moved up a gear.

Sub Ben Seartan marked his return to action after five months out with a pair of points for the Gaeltacht side then was involved, along with Conchúr Ó Loingsigh – who was influential throughout – in setting up a goal for Diarmuid Mac Thomáis.

When Seartan’s brother Donagh, who also excelled, set up another sub, Nollaig Ó Laoire, for a point, the lead was 2-13 to 1-11 and there was only sufficient time for Dohenys to slightly erode that deficit.

It means that, while they cannot now qualify for the knockout stages, there will still be much riding on the last outing, against O’Donovan Rossa in Drimoleague in a fortnight, as the West Cork rivals battle to avoid finishing fourth.

This is the first time since 2020, the first campaign after the change in championship format, that Dohenys have not emerged from their group.

Dohenys will reflect on how a strong start was not built upon. With Béal Átha operating a two-man full-forward line, Jerry Farrell acted as a sweeper and that in turn allowed Eoin Lavers – wearing 12 but playing centre-back – to rampage forward and that reaped dividends as early as the fifth minute as he scored a goal, with Aaron Mannix the chief architect.

Unfortunately for Dohenys and Lavers, he was forced off injured at half-time and by that stage they trailed by 1-8 to 1-7, though that was an improvement on the four-point margin that had prevailed by the 21st minute,

With Darie Ó Briain and Séamas Ó Tuama getting on top at midfield, Béal Átha made the most of their period on top and Seán Ó Luasa scored a fine goal for them after linking with Donagh Seartan.

Ó Loingsigh’s point made it 1-8 to 1-4 but captain Keith White sent over a couple of points for Dohenys coming up to half-time and Fionn Herlihy left one in it at the interval. At the other end, good defending from Donal Rice and Adam O’Donovan had denied Mac Thomáis a second Béal Átha goal.

On the restart, White levelled from a free and Daly came up to put over a 45, with Keith McCarthy coming to the fore for them. However, they could never forge clear of their opponents and Béal Átha’s strong finish leaves them in a good position.

OUR STAR: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh captain Donagh Seartan edges his team-mate Conchúr Ó Loingsigh.

Scorers

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Diarmuid Mac Thomáis 1-3 (1f); Conchúr Ó Loingsigh 0-3 (1 2pt); Seán Ó Luasa 1-0; Donagh Seartan, Séamas Ó Tuama (1 2pt), Ben Seartan (1f) 0-2 each; Nollaig Ó Laoire, Sean Ó Muineacháin 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Keith White 0-4f; Stephen Daly 0-3 (1 2ptf, 1 45); Eoin Lavers 1-0; Fionn Herlihy, Rhys Coakley 0-2 each; Shane Barry, Keith McCarthy, Jerry Collins 0-1 each.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Darren Ó Coill; Peaitsí Ó Tuama, Seán Ó Donnchú, Ciarán Ó Nuanáin; Seán Ó Luasa, Éanna Ó Duinnín, Gavin Ó Laoire; Daire Ó Briain, Séamas Ó Tuama; Daire Ó Ceallacháin, Conchúr Ó Loingsigh, Donagh Seartan; Diarmuid Mac Thomáis, Cian Ó Duinnín, Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs: Seán Ó Muineacháin for Ó Luasa (35, injured), Ben Seartan for Ó Ceallacháoon, Nollaig Ó Laoire for C Ó Duinnín (both 45).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Jerry Farrell, Declan Collins, Donal Rice; Barry O’Donovan, Eoin Lavers, Cathal Daly; Adam O’Donovan, Aaron Mannix; Keith McCarthy, Fionn Herlihy, Rhys Coakley; Keith White, Mark Buckley, Shane Barry.

Sub: Jerry Collins for Lavers (ht, injured).

Referee: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers).