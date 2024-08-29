Barryroe need to beat Ballygarvan to reach quarter-finals

Nemo Rangers 1-21

Barryroe 3-10

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BARRYROE have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstore Premier Junior Hurling Championship.

The boys in blue have one point after two games and must beat Group 2 table-toppers Ballygarvan, already qualified for the next round, when they meet on Friday, September 6th.

Barryroe’s five-point loss to Nemo Rangers at blustery Ballinora on Sunday leaves them needing results to go their way in the final round of games.

‘We have got to respect Nemo, they came out to play hurling and their impressive tally of 1-21 will win most hurling matches,’ Barryroe manager Colin Walsh said.

‘Points are hard to get in these groups. Our first game against Kilbrittain was an example of that. We will prepare now for Ballygarvan, they too have been showing impressive form and will present a huge challenge.’

While Nemo had things their own way in the closing stages, the Blues loss of the influential Tomás Ó Buachalla in the 25th minute to a straight red card forced them to operate with 14 players for 35 minutes. Ironically, Ó Buachalla had just scored the Blues opening goal one minute earlier.

That aside, it is hard to beat hurling class and the city slickers had it in spades as indicated by their bright start and while Olan O’Donovan had Barryroe on the board in the opening minute against the strong wind, Nemo soon made their presence felt.

Barry Cripps was at the end of a sublime Ronan Dalton delivery to rattle the Barryroe net in the sixth minute. While free-taker Shane Horgan and Tomás Ó Buachalla shared points, the momentum was clearly with the city side.

While Barryroe were under pressure, the hard-working Olan O’Donovan clawed two points back (one from a free). They looked even better in the 24th minute as a combination of good play by Conn Dineen, O’Donovan, Michael Walsh and Seán Holland saw the inrushing Tomás Ó Buachalla steer the ball past reliable Nemo veteran goalkeeper James Masters.

Soon afterwards, it was a case of Ó Buachalla was red-carded and his departure left a void in an already struggling Barryroe attack. Nevertheless, the men from the Barony of Ibane closed the half positively as substitute James Moloney bisected the uprights. While Nemo were ahead, 1-10 to 1-5, the lead was not insurmountable given the strength of the wind.

On resuming, Barryroe introduced Ryan O’Donovan and while Ronan Dalton had the opening point, a delightful score by the former gave the losers cause for hope. But a lack of scoring power against a dominant Nemo defence saw Barryroe finding it hard to eke out scores. Nemo had stretched the lead to 1-18 to 1-9 by the 54th minute.

In fairness, Barryroe never gave up the ghost. Goals by Olan O’Donovan and Seán O’Riordan epitomised their determined pressing, but this game was well and truly over before the Blues’ late scoring bonanza.

Scorers

Nemo Rangers: Shane Horgan 0-10 (7f, 1 65); Barry Cripps 1-0; Ronan Dalton 0-3; Aidan Burns, Colm Kiely 0-2 each; Mark Cronin, Gavin Barrett, John Kearney, James Masters (f) 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 1-5 (4f); Tomás Ó Buachalla 1-1; Seán O’Riordan 1-0; James Moloney, Darren McCarthy, Ryan O’Donovan, Donal Ó Buachalla 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: James Masters; Stephen Cronin, John Cowhig, Brian Murphy; Billy O’Neill, Alan O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan; Barry Cripps, Eric Dilloughrey; Mark Cronin, Colm Kiely, Shane Horgan; Aidan Burns, Alan Cronin, Ronan Dalton.

Subs: Conor Horgan for Ronan Dalton (43), John Kearney for Aidan Burns (43), Gavin Barrett for Eric Dilloughrey (50), Conor O’Donovan for Alan Cronin (53), Jack Coogan for Colm Kiely (55).

Barryroe: Michael Whelton; Seán O’Riordan, Cathal Sheehy, Pa Moloney; Diarmuid McCarthy, Conn Dineen, Jerome O’Brien; David Murphy, Adam McSweeney; Tomás Ó Buachalla, Olan O’Donovan, Michael Walsh; Seán Holland, Donal Ó Buachalla, Daniel O’Driscoll.

Subs: James Moloney for Pa Moloney (24), Ryan O’Donovan for Daniel O’Driscoll (ht), Darren McCarthy for Michael Walsh (47), Brian O’Donovan for Adam McSweeney (50), Stephen Madden for Diarmuid McCarthy (51).

Referee: Jim McEvoy.