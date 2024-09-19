Bantry miss chance to go directly into semi-finals

Naomh Abán 1-9

Bantry 1-7

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

IN a wet and windy Newcestown on Saturday evening, this tense premier intermediate football clash went down to the wire.

The strong westerly wind conditions meant the village end goal would see the majority of the action and so it proved. Naomh Abán had the advantage of the elements in the first half and it was key that they went into the break with a lead.

Wayne MacCárthaigh started them off on the right note with the first score of the game in the sixth minute. Bantry’s response was swift when their captain Arthur Coakley perfectly judged his outside-of-the-boot effort into the strong breeze guarding the Naomh Abán goal. As it transpired that was as close as Bantry got. Important context here was that the Carbery men had already qualified for the quarter-finals before this game, so they were battling for top spot and an automatic semi-final spot, which they missed out on.

A second point from MacCárthaigh had the Muskerry side back in front, and in the tenth minute, a long, direct ball fell kindly to Dónal Ó Ceallaigh who side-footed into the top right-hand corner of the net.

To their credit, Bantry hit back with a Coakley free after good work from Jack Sheedy but it was Naomh Abán who kicked into another gear with a 15-minute period of dominance.

Maidhchí Ó Liatháin kicked one of the scores of the day after a terrific solo run ended up with a neat curled effort. Ó Ceallaigh added to that with a lovely shimmy inside his marker to make it 1-4 to 0-2. Maidhc Ó Duinnín got his first of the day in the 23rd minute and added a free two minutes later.

Bantry managed to stop bleeding momentarily when a lovely interchange ended up with Kevin Coakley pointing, but Ó Duinnín had the final say of the half with another free. 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Bantry needed to get out of the traps early in the second half, and it wasn’t the ideal start when half-time sub Connie O’Leary was black carded after a high tackle on Ó Ceallaigh, leaving the easiest of tasks for Ó Duinnín to put them eight in front.

Missing two of their influential leaders Ruairi Deane and Seanie O’Leary for this clash, Bantry turned to Coakley and after pointing a free, the corner forward put the game back in the balance with a goal for the Blues. A high press on a short kickout from Gearóid Ó Luasa ended up with Coakley side-footing into an empty net. Game on.

Bantry started to dominate possession and could have had a second goal two minutes later but Ronan O’Mahony’s powerful drive struck the upright. Ó Duinnín managed to settle Naomh Abán with another free in the 47th minute but it was all Bantry pressure now. Coakley added another free, and two fine efforts from play, to make it 1-9 to 1-7 but time was against them and despite a frantic finish, Naomh Abán held on for the win and finished on top of Group 2.

Scorers

Naomh Aban: Maidhc Ó Duinnín 0-5 (4f); Dónal Ó Ceallaigh 1-1; Wayne MacCárthaigh 0-2; Maidhchí Ó Liatháin 0-1.

Bantry Blues: Arthur Coakley 1-6 (3f); Kevin Coakley 0-1.

Naomh Aban: Gearóid Ó Luasa; Colm de Róiste, Criostóir Ó Deasúnaigh, Éanna Ó’Criodáin; Dara Mickey Ó Loingsigh, Colm de hÍde, Jack O Donnchú; Caoimhín Ó Donnchú, Seán Ó Riordáin; Maidhchí Ó Liatháin, Dara Ó Laoire, Marc Ó Críod; Dónal Ó Ceallaigh, Maidhc Ó Duinnín, Wayne MacCárthaigh.

Subs: Donagh Ó Loingsigh for Ó Riordáin (49), Déaglán Ó hAllamháin for Ó’Duinnín (60).

Bantry Blues: Michael Casey; Seth Thornton, Eoghan Minihane, Cillian O’Brien; Mark Óg O’Sullivan, Eoghan O’Shea, Conor Cronin; Ronan O’Mahony, Dara McCarthy; Shane Keevers, Kevin Casey, Kevin Coakley; Arthur Coakley, Jack Sheedy, David Daly.

Subs: Billy Foley for O’Shea (20 inj), Connie O’Leary for O’Brien (ht).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).