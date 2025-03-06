Banned motorist ‘jumped the gun’ when applying for driving licence

A MAN serving a four-year driving ban ‘jumped the gun’ and applied to the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) to swap his Slovakian driving licence for an Irish licence, without declaring that he was disqualified, a court heard last week.

Jaroslav Botos of 54 Castle Street in Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to providing false information to the NDLS when applying for an Irish driving licence.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that gardaí were contacted by the NDLS in relation to the exchange of a Slovakian driving licence for an Irish driving licence on April 26th last.

‘Mr Botos signed a declaration that he wasn’t disqualified from driving. However, following garda checks, it was discovered that he had received a four-year disqualification in July of 2022 for driving without insurance,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘A caution memo was taken from the accused and he accepted he made an online application to exchange his Slovakian driving licence for an Irish driving licence,’ he added.

The court heard that Mr Botos, who has two previous convictions for driving without insurance, thought that he had received a one-and-a-half year driving ban instead of four years.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is married with two children, has been living here for a number of years.

He said Mr Botos works for a landscaper who also attended court.

‘His employer said my client is “ultra-reliable” as an employee. He has limited English and his wife is ill and was pressing him to get his driving licence back,’ said Mr Taaffe.

‘He didn’t hide his name when applying online and jumped the gun with his application. He is a very diligent and attentive worker and his employer would love to have driving and will pay for his insurance when he’s back on the road.’

Judge Treasa Kelly said this was a very serious matter and that members of the public are paying for him as he hasn’t insurance.

‘You’ve been convicted twice of driving without insurance, and then you went online making a false declaration. You are lucky you didn’t injure anyone,’ said Judge Kelly.

She convicted and fined him €100 and gave him four months to pay the fine.

‘Don’t come back before this court again,’ warned Judge Kelly.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed in Botos’ own bond of €400 with a cash lodgement of €50 to be made.