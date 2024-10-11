Banned driver waited two hours for a lift

A MAN who was known to be disqualified from driving was seen driving his Toyota Yaris in Skibbereen.

Judge James McNulty was told at the local district court that Sgt Padraig O’Conchuir saw John Delee (65) of Coornishal, Skibbereen, driving at Lurriga on September 15th last year.

The sergeant stopped the accused and prosecuted him for having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

In a search of his car, the sergeant found an extendable baton in the glove compartment. Court presenter, Insp Roisin O’Dea told the judge that having a baton like that is an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Margaret Collins, solicitor, said her client was pleading guilty to the offences, but she explained that he had stood in the rain for two hours waiting for a lift that never came.

‘At that point he gave up and took a chance,’ said the solicitor, who added that her client was trying to make the visiting hours at the hospital. She said her client was very close to his mother, who has since passed away, and that is why he took the chance.

Judge McNulty said he understood that this was something of ‘a mercy mission’ but advised the accused to never again drive without insurance or while disqualified.

For driving without insurance, the accused was fined €100, and given an endorsement, and a four-year disqualification.

For driving while disqualified, John Delee was fined €200, given an endorsement, and a four-year disqualification, to run concurrently. The baton charge was marked proven, but taken into consideration.