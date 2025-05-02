Bandon Athletic Club’s new home is right on track

BANDON Athletic Club’s hopes of moving into their brand new home later in the summer remain right on track.

One of the biggest sporting projects undertaken in West Cork, described as a game-changer for athletics in the region, has taken a giant step forward with the laying of asphalt on the 400-metre track – this important stage of the development is expected to be completed this week.

‘The asphalt is going down and it’s due to be finished this week. What that means is that laying the tartan is next, and the plan there is, all going well, to put it down in the summer-time,’ says Bandon AC Chairperson Adrian O’Flynn.

‘The asphalt going down is a big piece of the jigsaw because it readies everything for the next stage, which is the tartan going down and then the track being lined.’

This is an exciting time for Bandon AC as it can see the finish line for this stage of the development at the club’s eight-acre site in Clancoolbeg outside Bandon. Boosted by a Sports Capital grant of €404,820, it has allowed the club to push forward with the project.

‘It’s been a long journey to here, and to see where we are now brings everyone that little bit closer to delivering this project. Hopefully by the end of August, start of September, we will be on our own track, training and competing,’ added O’Flynn, who previously told this paper: ‘When the facilities come they will be a game-changer for everybody associated with athletics in Bandon, and also for West Cork.’

Bandon AC is the home for two-time Olympian Phil Healy and Paris Olympian Nicola Tuthill, as well as many other high-performing athletes and an impressive underage section. Now these athletes are within months of being able to train on their club’s new home track. Exciting times to complement their fast times.