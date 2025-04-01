Ballydehob woman has mastered plastering

Dolcie Ross Keogh recently became the first female certified as a Master Plasterer in London, and has worked on some iconic buildings including Castlefreke Castle.

A BALLYDEHOB woman has been honoured for her 20-year contribution to the intricate craft of decorative plastering which has seen her work on some of Ireland’s historic landmark buildings.

Dolcie Ross Keogh (37) was recently certified a Master Plasterer at a ceremony in London’s Mansion House, and has the distinction of being the first female to receive the prestigious accolade.

Describing it as ‘possibly one of the most special days’ in her life, Dolcie is now committed to encouraging more females into the craft, having paved the way in the male-dominated sector.

Dolcie travels all over Ireland the UK with her work which routinely sees her scaling 20 foot high scaffolding to work on intricate ceilings – one of which recently took 364 days to complete – as well as a wide range of other decorative installations.

She embarked on her plastering career at age of 16, and said she instantly knew it was ‘her calling’.

‘I got a summer job working on a building site when I was 15 and I met Kevin Holbrook who owned Living With The Past, a restoration and conservation company. He offered me an apprenticeship while I was still at school. I took a month off to try it on a trial basis but my love for the craft was instantaneous. I just loved it as soon as I got my hands on the materials –I knew it was for life.’

Leaving school to work in such a male dominated industry was a difficult decision.

‘My parents were initially a little daunted at the thoughts of me leaving formal education after doing my junior cert, but they were very supportive,’ she said.

She started out learning the basic elements of plain plastering but naturally gravitated towards decorative plastering and conservation, which is her area of expertise.

‘That might involve working on cornices, removing and replacing a ceiling in a castle, putting in a decoration in the centre of a ceiling in a regular home, whatever the customer wants!’

Working as a freelancer she describes herself as a ‘wandering plasterer,’ but frequently collaborates with Kevin and the two were recently involved in a massive project of decorating ceilings at Castlefreke Castle, near Clonakilty.

‘All the ceilings there are unique and based on Irish and Welsh myths and include dragons, gothic images. There was no architect involved so we had to put pen to paper and come up with the designs ourselves, then make the maquette, that’s a three-dimensional object made as a preparatory study for a full-sized sculpture and then create and install them.’

The iconic Castle Howard in the UK, Strancally Castle in Waterford, Shandon Church, Blackrock Convent, Gloster House in Offaly, LAS American School, Leysin in Switzerland are some of the many that have benefited from her incredible talent.

She’s also currently working on a conservation project at St Finbarre’s Cathedral in Cork with Kevin Holbrook.

‘We’re restoring the original maquettes that were used for the cathedral. They are 150 years old and were kept in a basement for years where they didn’t see the light of day. It’s a really cool project which I’m very excited about,’ she said.

Dolcie says it’s a ‘privilege’ to be able to work on such a range of buildings.

‘I find a real peace when I’m creating. The amount of people I’ve met through work over the years too is incredible and it’s a joy to be able to create personal things, that will be there for generations, leaving little traces of me around the place. At the end of the day I’m sure no one will remember I’ve made them, but who knows, someone might spot a flower or a cherub and recognise it as one of mine!’

Craft, she says, is such a ‘human thing’.

‘We’re the only species that creates for no other reason than to create,’ she said, adding that she always sketches by hand, rather than using computer.

Dolcie is also an accomplished musician, playing mainly the violin and has performed with several West Cork bands over the years.

‘Music has taken a bit of a back seat but it’s still a big love of mine,’ she said.

Her fiancé is Robert Collender, former owner of restaurant Mews in Baltimore and they are parents to six-year-old Elodie.

‘Along with my parents, they are my biggest supporters. Plastering is definitely a male-dominated industry and I definitely felt I had to work harder to prove myself, even if that was something I felt I had to do myself. All the plasterers I’ve worked with over the years have been really supportive, but coming up through the ranks I never once came across another female.’

That’s why she’s now so committed to mentoring and supporting other females who are entering the industry.

Dolcie teaches on an All-Ireland heritage skills course run by the Heritage Council and The Kings Foundation.

‘There are so many girls coming on stream now through apprenticeships and that’s lovely to see and I think it’s very important to be able to encourage and support them, particularly as I feel that plastering is something that’s being deskilled in the apprenticeship system.’

With her Master Plasterer Certificate, which recognises those who have achieved the highest level of skills in the industry over a number of years and can demonstrate excellence in the art, craft, science and practice of plastering, she’s keen to do more work like this.

Dolcie doesn’t hold lightly the fact that she’s the first female to be honoured by the Worshipful Company of Plasterers. And she said it was even more special to be recognised alongside Kevin who also received the Master Plasterer Cert.