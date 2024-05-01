Are you thinking of relocating to West Cork?

West Cork is long-famous for its warm welcome and easy pace of life, and since the pandemic and the rise in remote working, it’s probably become more desirable than ever as a place to put down roots.

HELEN RIDDELL has some useful information for anyone considering the move.

SPECTACULAR scenery, the Atlantic coastline with countless beaches on your doorstep, a great quality of work/life balance, few traffic jams – apart from sharing the road with the odd flock of sheep or herd of cattle, why wouldn’t you want to move to West Cork?

The westerly part of Ireland’s biggest county has always been popular with those wanting to get away from it all.

In the late 1960s a belief that the southwest coast of Ireland was one of the safest places in the northern hemisphere in the event of a nuclear emergency led to a number of Europeans moving to the area, with many staying long-term, and who, along with their descendants, are still part of local communities.

West Cork is generally said to begin at Innishannon, and stretches as far west as Allihies, Kinsale to the south, and includes the seven West Cork islands of Cape Clear, Sherkin, Long, Heir, Whiddy, Bere and Dursey.

The pandemic brought a flurry of enquiries to local estate agents, particular from those enduring lockdowns in cities who came to realise that with the advantages of working from home meant working from a desirable location was infinitely preferable. Many who had West Cork roots and moved home during lockdowns, decided to stay in the area permanently.

Get to know the area

If you’re planning on relocating to West Cork, it’s worth spending a week or so in the area, to get a feel for its various towns and villages, and decide how west you really want to be.

Grants

Housing is hard to come by throughout the country and West Cork is no different at the moment.

However, if you aren’t focused on a new build, and have the time, it’s worth looking into buying a vacant or derelict property, and availing of grant funding which gives up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property, and up to €70,000 if the property is derelict.

Further details on the grants are available from Cork County Council.

If you have purchased an older property you can also avail of grant funding for a home energy upgrade.

Working from home

If you’re planning on working from home, investigate the reliability of local broadband connections.

Broadband connectivity in rural areas has always proved challenging, however, the National Broadband rollout is well underway with many of the more rural areas of West Cork set to be connected by 2025.

In the meantime most areas have high-speed broadband hubs, which can also provide a means of meeting people and networking, particularly if you’re new to the area.

Setting up a business

Those looking to start up a new business should make contact with their Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

The offices are run by Cork County Council and provide general business advice and information, information on funding opportunities, contacts with government agencies and supports in developing an online presence.

Roads and transport

The road network in West Cork is generally good, and even from the furthest reaches of the Beara Peninsula you can be in the city in two hours, and from Cork Airport there’s access to virtually every major European city.

The public transport network has improved greatly in recent years with Transport for Ireland’s local link routes providing a regular service seven days a week throughout the West Cork region linking in with some of the more remote areas, which in turn link up with main Bus Eireann routes.

Education

West Cork schools generally have smaller class sizes, and local family resource centres will put you in touch with a variety of after school activities, and for those with younger children will provide links to parent and toddler groups.

The wide open spaces are ideal for family life, from cycle trails to following fairy trails in the woods.

Getting involved

A number of West Cork towns have parkruns, a weekly 5k run every Saturday which is also a good way for those new to the area to meet people, and practically every town has a GAA club whether you want to play or help out.

For the cycle enthusiast there are endless routes along quiet country roads, or join one of the many sea swimming groups.

The Men’s Shed network has groups throughout the area, and it’s also worth checking out the local Cork Education Training Board for adult education classes in everything from the arts, to business skills and learning a foreign language.

Famous food

Whilst major supermarket chains are to be found in every part of West Cork, the area is famous for spearheading Ireland’s artisan food culture, and the many farmers markets stocking locally made and home grown produce are not just an essential visit for grocery shopping but also a day out in themselves.

In fact, why not use the opportunity to take up gardening and grow your own produce to sell at the markets.

Culture and activities

The area has a number of major festivals, the West Cork Literary Festival, the West Chamber Music Festival, the Fastnet Film Festival and Ballydehob Jazz festival to name but a few, and in the quieter winter months why not tread the boards and join a local drama group from the many in the area.

There’s something to suit everyone.

The area is famous for its restaurants, particularly seafood, and there’s always a session in a local bar, if you can play an instrument bring it along and join in.

West Cork isn’t just a move to the country, it’s taking on a different lifestyle, a slower pace, time to stop and chat to the neighbours, to make time during the weekly food shop for a coffee and cake in a local café, and even in the midst of a winter storm, to sit by your own fire far from the madding crowds.

For further information:

Local Enterprise Offices: www.localenterprise.ie

Parkrun routes: www.parkrun.ie

Vacant/derelict home grants: www.gov.ie/en/organisation/department-of-housing-local-government-and-heritage/

SEAI Energy Grants: www.seai.ie

Explore West Cork: https://explorewestcork.ie