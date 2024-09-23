Ambulances are ‘chasing’ patients in cars

PARAMEDICS have become ambulance ‘chasers’ and people are still at risk of dying due to chronic delays with the ambulance service, according to a local TD.

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said he was speaking on behalf of paramedics and ambulance crews when he remarked: ‘The service is still in a crisis despite the eleventh-hour intervention of the Minister for Health.’

This week Deputy Collins called for the removal of the director of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and a ‘total clear-out’ of its senior management team.

Over the weekend, paramedics became alarmed when they received instructions to cut some day shifts in Skibbereen, Castletownbere and Clonakilty, from Monday September 23rd onwards.

There was an instant outcry from politicians but on Tuesday Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed a u-turn, saying the proposed cuts would not happen.

Deputy Collins said the cuts were supposed to be a consolidation of the roster, which would have left the Skibbereen area without a day shift on Mondays, with no day shift in Castletownbere on Tuesdays, and no day shift in Clonakilty on Thursdays.

Standing orders were suspended at a meeting of the Western Division in Clonakilty on Monday as politicians of every persuasion shared stories of medical emergencies, desperate life-threatening delays, and their absolute unwillingness to accept the cutbacks.

If the cuts had remained in effect, the SIPTU sector organiser John McCamley said it would have resulted in longer response times because ambulance crews would have to travel greater distances.

But distance isn’t always the issue, especially if the local crew is away, having been called to another medical emergency in another area.Deputy Collins said the ambulance service was in crisis even before the ‘ludicrous’ consolidation measures were proposed. ‘Everything about the service clearly points to a need to increase ambulance cover, not introduce cuts to it,’ said the TD.

He said he had been speaking with paramedics who have taken to calling themselves ‘ambulance chasers’ because they are arriving late to emergency situations, only to find the person has already been bundled into a car, so they have no choice but chase after them. ‘There is a real risk of death in these situations,’ he added. ‘But ambulance personnel cannot speak out because they are afraid of losing their jobs,’ said the TD.

He said the latest development follows disturbing revelations last week that Cork had some of the longest waiting times in the country.

It was Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan who confirmed, on Tuesday, the Minister’s decision that there would not be a reduction in the level of service.

Deputy O’Sullivan stressed the importance of maintaining an adequate level of service in West Cork because it covers a huge geographical area, especially places like Castletownbere, which is more than 70 miles from Cork University Hospital, and 32 miles from Bantry General Hospital.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) called for standing orders to be suspended at Monday’s Western Division meeting.

He said staff had not been consulted and ambulance delays would result in people dying. He wanted a public protest. Meanwhile, Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) pointed out that where he lives in Beara everyone appreciates the proximity of Castletownbere’s ambulance base.

‘A few years ago our young son needed the ambulance, and if it hadn’t been in Castletownbere, he wouldn’t be with us today,’ he said.

Mizen-based Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said: ‘We are two hours from the city. Instead of taking away services they should be adding them.’

Commenting on a policy to create ‘trauma centres’, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said for these to work, the country needs a robust ambulance service.

Cllr Isabel Towse (SD) said two of her constituents from Kilcoe had reported serious issues with ambulance response times.

‘They shared separate examples from August and September whereby they had to wait four hours, in one case, for an ambulance to come from Mallow to Kilcoe to attend to sick family members, because there was none available in Skibbereen or Bantry.

‘I was told that a young woman tragically died in the area in August, waiting for an ambulance at her home,’ said the councillor. ‘This shows how shockingly poor the service already is, without further reductions.’