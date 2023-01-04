Young artists feature in library calendar

CORK County Council’s Library and Arts Service has launched its 2023 calendar featuring colourful illustrations designed by children from all corners of the county.

This year’s art competition invited children to enter a picture based on the theme of ‘Our Library: A welcome for all’ to reflect the message that Cork County Council’s Libraries provide a welcome space for everyone.

Hundreds of entries were received from all parts of the county, with 12 wonderful art pieces selected, each illustrating a month of the year.

The talented artists include John and Anna, both age 6, Bantry Library; Sophie, age 9 and Charley age 10, Dunmanway Library; Aoife age 9, Leabharlann Baile Bhúirne and Keris, age 6, Macroom Library.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins congratulated the young artists that submitted designs for this year’s calendar.

‘I believe that it was very difficult to select just 12 from the hundreds of artworks submitted. I am sure that the calendar will bring joy to all those who are lucky enough to get a copy,’ he said.

The launch of the calendar coincides with ‘Family Time at Your Library’ where families are invited to spend time reading together in their local library during the month of December.

Copies of the calendar are now available in Cork County branch and mobile libraries.

A list of locations and contact details is available on the Library section of Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie