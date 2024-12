MET Éireann have declared a status yellow 'Low Temperature/Ice' warning for West Cork with low temperatures expected to hit tonight.

The warning is in place from 8pm on Tuesday, December 10th until 11am on Wednesday, December 11th.

Met Éireann say 'very cold tonight with minimum temperatures of -3 degrees or lower. A sharp to severe frost forming with icy stretches.'

Potential impacts:

Possibility of injury, hazardous driving conditions, below freezing temperature.

