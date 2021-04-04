Writing dreams become a reality for Máire

Freewheeling to Love is a debut novel by Máire O’Leary set in Killarney, South Kerry and the Ring of Beara. Máire says: ‘As an avid reader since childhood, it is a dream come true to see my book in print.’

Freewheeling to Love is a fast paced modern witty tale of life, love and friendship. It is romantic fiction with the Killarney’s leisure cycling scene as a backdrop. In Freewheeling to Love, we meet Saoirse and Oisin who are best friends. When Saoirse falls for Donal, Oisin realises that despite his assertion that members of the opposite sex can be ‘just friends’, he is actually in love with his best friend. Freewheeling to Love is a web of emotional dilemmas.

For Máire, the book is proof that a dream can become a reality. Máire says ‘from what started out as a bit of light entertainment for myself seven years ago during my pregnancy has resulted in this book.’ Máire grew up in Bantry but now lives in Killarney with her husband and two boys. Máire is happiest in the great outdoors and living in Killarney, she is blessed with easy access to wonderful lakes, mountains, rivers and the beach. Her love of nature is evident throughout the book as characters become one with their landscape.

Máire plans to donate 10% of the profits to two charities, South West Counselling Centre Killarney and Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre whom she regularly works with in her role as a health promotion officer with the HSE. Máire says that she is delighted to be able to support the two charities who do trojan work.

Freewheeling to Love is available from the Gift Shop, Bantry as well as online.