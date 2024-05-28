Work starts on school in Ballinspittle

THE old national school in Ballinspittle is to be knocked to the ground to make way for a brand-new building with 15 classrooms.

The Dept of Education has issued a letter of intent to the prospective contractor, Senator Tim Lombard (FG) confirmed to The Southern Star.

It is estimated that work on developing the new building – which will include three classrooms for children with special educational needs – will start within the month and take 22 months to complete.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said the old building served its time but the new school was ‘badly needed’.