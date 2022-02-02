News

Woman struck by van in Skibbereen car park

February 2nd, 2022 11:18 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Gardai are investigating an accident that happened at the car park in Skibbereen on Tuesday.

Share this article

A woman in her 60s was taken to Cork University Hospital at lunchtime on Tuesday after she was struck by a van in Skibbereen.

The accident happened at about 1pm in the car park at the rear of the town’s Main Street.

The ambulance service arrived on the scene quickly and there was also a doctor present.

The woman was treated for her injuries – believed to be a fracture – before being taken by ambulance to CUH.

The matter is being investigated by the gardaí.

 

 

***

Advertisement | See Tom Harte Farm Services for more | 087 8327645

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.