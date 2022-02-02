Woman struck by van in Skibbereen car park

A woman in her 60s was taken to Cork University Hospital at lunchtime on Tuesday after she was struck by a van in Skibbereen.

The accident happened at about 1pm in the car park at the rear of the town’s Main Street.

The ambulance service arrived on the scene quickly and there was also a doctor present.

The woman was treated for her injuries – believed to be a fracture – before being taken by ambulance to CUH.

The matter is being investigated by the gardaí.