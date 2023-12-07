Woman spat at gardaí and swung a punch on birthday

A DISTRICT court judge told a mum of two who spat at gardaí and swung a punch at one of them that she has ‘bad behaviour, bad conduct, and bad attitude’.

Judge James McNulty made the comment when dealing with the case of Danielle Cashman at Clonakilty District Court last week.

Ms Cashman (30) of Hilltop Cottage, Bareragh, Courtmacsherry pleaded guilty to assaulting a garda, being drunk in a public place and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour. Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on August 17th last at 8.35pm gardai received a call from the defendant and her partner about a drunk male in their house who was brandishing a knife.

‘When they arrived at the house, Ms Cashman became very abusive and threatening to them. They tried to de-escalate the situation but were unable to do so,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘She went to throw a punch at Gda Tadgh Sammon but missed him but she then began spitting at both gardaí. She was shouting obscenities and was highly abusive and they arrested her.’

The court heard that while being brought to Bandon Garda Station she continued to be threatening in the back of the garda van. Sgt Mulcahy said she had 20 previous convictions, including 15 for road traffic and two for being drunk in a public place. Solicitor Eamonn Fleming asked the court if it would consider a probation report as she has been with the probation services before and has serious anger management issues.

Judge McNulty remarked that she has an issue of ‘bad behaviour, bad attitude, bad conduct and a history of offending’.

Mr Fleming said his client had written a letter of apology to the gardaí, which the judge said was a ‘start’. In the letter, she expressed her remorse for her drunken behaviour on what was her birthday and said there was no excuse for her behaviour.

‘This is the third occasion of public order offending but now it’s escalating and assaulting a garda and spitting at him,’ said Judge McNulty, who deferred sentencing until a probation report could be prepared on the defendant.

He convicted her on the assault charge and remanded her on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 16th next. He also convicted her on the more serious public order charge and deferred penalty to the same date, while he also convicted and fined her €300 for being drunk in a public place.