Woman on drugs charges 'not coping well' with delay

A KEALKIL woman facing 64 drugs charges, including possession for sale or supply, is not coping well with the delay in proceedings, according to her solicitor.

Colette McCarthy was speaking about Helen Stone at Bantry District Court last week and said it was ‘all getting on top’ of her client.

Ms Stone of Kilnaknappogue, Kealkil, the owner of The Funky Skunk, is facing 64 drug charges following a three-year investigation where gardaí seized €645,000 of drugs. Ms Stone first appeared in court in Bantry last February on the charges, but the case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

At her last appearance at Bantry District Court, five new charges were brought against her.

Gardaí claim that on May 5th, 2022 at Caherogullane, Scart in Bantry, she had drugs – valued in excess of €13,000 – for sale or supply.

She was also charged with two counts of possession of drugs as well as two charges of possessing drugs for sale or supply. It is alleged that some of the offences were carried out at The Funky Skunk business premises in Dublin, Cork city, and Glengarriff Road in Bantry, as well as a residential address at Kilnaknappogue in Kealkil and two warehousing units at Colomane in Bantry.

Ms McCarthy told Judge McNulty that she has concerns about her client’s mental health due to the ongoing prosecution. ‘She’s not presenting well and her father died in England since the last date and she was unable to go his funeral,’ said Ms McCarthy.

Supt Joe Moore of Macroom Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that the prosecution was applying to the court to adjourn the case to January 11th next to facilitate the compilation of one book of evidence for all the charges. Ms McCarthy said they now have more clarity with this confirmation.

‘She is satisfied to wait for an amalgamated book of evidence. She has had this over her since 2018 and she’s being dealt with like she is a drug dealer and it’s all got on top of her,’ said Ms McCarthy.

Two other men, who are also awaiting a book of evidence, appeared at the same court sitting last week. Jack Palmer (32) of 108 Shandon Street, Cork and Donovan Linde (31) of Ardnatrush, Glengarriff, are facing five drugs charges, including having drugs with a value in excess of €13,000 for sale or supply.

They also face two counts of the possession of drugs for sale or supply and two for simple possession. Supt Moore said the compiling of the book of evidence will take time.

Judge McNulty acceded to the application by the prosecution for an adjournment and remanded all three on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 11th, 2024.