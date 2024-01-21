Wind warnings in place for Storm Isha

WIND warnings are in place for West Cork with treacherous travelling conditions and risk of power outages caused by Storm Isha.

The warnings came into effect from 11am and will continue until 4am Monday. A yellow wind warning is in place since 11am and this increases to an orange wind warning from 5pm.

There will be very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts and this has the potential to cause to cause very large coastal waves with wave overtopping, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines.

Met Eireann has issued a status Red warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo for extremely strong and gusty southwest winds with severe and destructive gusts.

All road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed. When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris.