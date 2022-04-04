News

WIN a pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

April 4th, 2022 6:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Music superstar Ed Sheeran is taking his ‘+ - = ÷ x TOUR’ to Croke Park on April 24th and Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29th and extra tickets have just been made available!

For concert information visit www.aikenpromotions.com and to purchase tickets visit www.ticketmaster.ie.

The Southern Star has two of these coveted tickets to giveaway for his show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29th.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below and fill in the online entry form before 5pm on Tuesday, April 5th.

T&Cs apply.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.