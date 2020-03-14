Will you accept the staycation bucket list challenge 2020?

THE Beara Peninsula and Fastnet Lighthouse feature in an ultimate bucket-list challenge for holiday makers who want to keep discovering Ireland.

Failte Ireland have included these gems in ‘Keep Discovering,’ which is a brand new campaign to encourage Irish holiday makers to break their staycation habits by discovering the many unique and wonderful locations and experiences across Ireland.

Irish people are well known for being explorers, however, a surprising number of us are habitual when it comes to our staycations at home in Ireland, with some 78% of respondents admitting revisiting the same location on a holiday as they had before on their most recent trip, with 56% stating they returned to the exact same town or village.

While taking a break, Irish people are very much discovery enthusiasts, with research showing that on average people take part in three activities on a holiday in Ireland, with discovering and sighting by car (36%), walking up to 5km (32%), visiting a nature reserve or national park (18%) or historic Irish house or castle (18%) most popular activities overall.

Fáilte Ireland has teamed up with the global travel authority and guide, Lonely Planet, to compile the ultimate bucket-list challenge for travellers to discover while holidaying in Ireland. With the country filled with wonders, there is always something new to be discovered here – a new taste, a new skill, a new sight, a new memory to share forever.

As part of the campaign, Fáilte Ireland has challenged international globe trotter, Irishman and Galway native, Johnny Ward to keep discovering Ireland like he has the world. Johnny, who is one of the few people in the world to visit all 197 countries on earth will challenge himself to keep discovering, by finding hidden locations and experiences across Ireland.

Johnny said: ‘I’m thrilled to accept the challenge from Fáilte Ireland, to discover the unknown and wonderful places here in Ireland. I’ve always had this desire to uncover and experience new adventures and coming home to Ireland to rediscover what Ireland has to offer fills me with excitement. I can’t wait to get on the road, waterways and who knows what else and discover Ireland like I never have before as part of this great challenge.’

Other attractions on the bucket list include a Roscommon windmill, stargazing in Mayo and Viking exploring in Kilkenny.

