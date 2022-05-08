Whereabouts of convicted rapist and killer is not known, solicitor tells court

A CONVICTED rapist and killer has failed, once again, to turn up for his court date in Macroom.

A bench warrant was issued on Wednesday for the arrest of Ian Horgan, with an address at 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, who is wanted on charges of allegedly breaching the Sex Offenders Act by going on Tinder and using the name ‘Cian’ on dates in May last year.

Horgan was convicted in 2002 of the rape and manslaughter of 22-year-old beautician Rachel Kiely in a park in Ballincollig in 2000 and served over 10 years in prison for this and other serious crimes.

A bench warrant was also issued when Ian Horgan failed to appear at another court session in Macroom in October 2021 and at that time Judge James McNulty was informed that Horgan had breached his bail on three different occasions since the last court sitting.

These breaches included not being at home when gardaí called to his home on September 20th, while on another occasion he was 20 minutes late to sign at a garda station.

The court also heard that, on October 7th 2021, Horgan contacted Macroom Garda Station to say that he was unable to sign on at the station as his girlfriend was having a medical emergency. Gardaí later checked and found that she was not in hospital.

Sean Cahill, solicitor for Ian Horgan, told the court that he had not heard from his client and was unaware of his whereabouts.

Judge McNulty then ordered another bench warrant for the arrest of Ian Horgan.