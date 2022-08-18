Where your child’s dreams will take flight

Bookings open for the Alan Foley Academy of Dance

ALAN Foley Academy of Dance is a place where the child in your life’s dreams can take flight, and places are now open for the coming term, with classes available for children and teenagers in a range of locations around West Cork.

At the Alan Foley Academy of Dance, children aged three years and upwards are welcome and they will learn a mix of ballet, modern and jazz.

‘Dance is for everybody. As long as the child is willing and interested, and bounces in the door, we are happy to take them at any age’, says Alan Foley, Principal of Alan Foley Academy of Dance.

‘We are predominately a ballet school, but the younger children do a mix of ballet, modern and jazz. We also do separate jazz classes for more senior dancers’.

From the very start of term, the teachers and children are always working towards a big production.

‘The highlight of every year is our Dance Offering. We work towards it from the start, and it is a showcase of all the hard work that the children and teenagers put in over the year’.

Dance Offering 2023 will take place on Sunday May 28th at The Everyman in Cork city and every child will have their moment on stage in the spotlight.

The production will also have appearances from special guest stars from Cork City Ballet, of which Alan is the Director.

‘The children get the opportunity to work with really great dancers. The kids look up to them in awe’.

Alan Foley Academy of Dance has been in operation for 32 years.

Due to the pandemic, they were unable to celebrate the 30th anniversary so the 2023 Dance Offering will be extra special as it will also mark the momentous occasion.

Classes begin on Tuesday September 6th in Clonakilty Park Hotel, Wednesday 7th in Uillinn, Skibbereen, Thursday 8th in The Scout Hall, Carrigaline, and Friday 9th in The Boys’ Club in Bantry.

Bookings can be made online or over the phone. For more information, visit www.alanfoleyacademy.ie or contact 087 7581225 on WhatsApp.