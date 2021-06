Molly the Castlefreke Sprollie, and officially West Cork’s Cutest Pet, as voted in a public poll, in the arms of her owner Jeanette Collins with, (from left), judges Bronagh White (Bandon Co-Op), TD Holly Cairns and Siobhán Cronin (editor, Southern Star) as Molly was presented with her prize of €250 worth of petcare products from sponsors Bandon Co-op, and a framed photo.

(Photo: Martin Walsh)