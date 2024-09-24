Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: FREE Home & Garden supplement; Roads too bad for big school bus; Paul O’Donovan: the fun is in the journey; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, September 26th

September 24th, 2024 11:37 AM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE HOME & GARDEN SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Roads too bad for big school bus

Local life for items returned to Amazon

Festival-goer threw his chips at gardaí

Labrador Wallace brings joy to school

Woman died of hypothermia after fall

We reveal September's farming award winners

West Cork shines at the Ploughing

 

IN LIFE

A new lease of life for vintage West Cork films

Impressive line-up for Kinsale's Words By Water

 

IN SPORT

Paul O’Donovan: the fun is in the journey

St James dethrone Carbery champs Clon

 

IN SHOPS ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 26th

