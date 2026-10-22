This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

West Cork is 'neglected' once again with none of the 207 new garda recruits assigned to the region

We revisit tales about the undead, curses and fairies from the haunted roads of West Cork in the 1930s

Tributes paid After Innishannon couple die in tragic house fire

Relaunch for Sherkin native's digital agency

IN LIFE

Clonakilty's Lavie Olupona (20) explains her passion for spoken word poetry and how it took her on a journey all the way to Dáil Éireann.

IN SPORT

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are the champions of the Carbery junior A hurling championship after beating St Mary’s in a derby final.

St Colum’s saw off Bandon to hold on to their Carbery U21B football title.

West Cork players were among those honoured at the Cork LGFA victory dinner and awards ceremony held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Saturday night.

There was no stopping Fiona Everard as she defended her senior women’s 6000m title at the Autumn Open Cross Country meet in Dublin.

Darragh McElhinney swelled his medal collection with a well-deserved West Cork Sports Star monthly award.



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