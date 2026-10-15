This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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Don’t miss our 28 page wedding magazine where West Cork locals speak about their wedding day and much more…

IN NEWS

Courtmacsherry dad's grief over firebomb death of daughter Kim (38) and two grandchildren

A Dublin startup has created an interactive AI avatar of Michael Collins for classrooms and museums

Drimoleague main road speed limit cut to 30km/h

IN LIFE

The Kates open up about their farewell gigs and how their music will live on

IN SPORT

We build up to the Carbery junior A hurling final between Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and St Mary’s

After winning her first Irish pro title, Cill na Martra boxer Christina Desmond isn't resting on her laurels

One year after losing the county premier intermediate football final, Uibh Laoire are back in the Cork final

Plans have been proposed to shake up the West Cork League’s most prestigious competition – the Beamish Cup

Robbie McQueen hit 0-9 as Clann na nGael booked their place in the Carbery junior B football final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe