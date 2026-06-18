This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

The people of Clonakilty have rallied around new mayor Yousuf Janab Ali after he was subjected to a torrent of vile abuse online

Meet the blind and deaf rescue dog who was adopted by a Bantry woman and went on to win a national pet award

Residents in Ballydehob have complained of an intense red light from a telecoms mast shining into their homes at night

Emma O'Shea from Kealkill (29) has pleaded with the government to provide a drug that could help her manage her Freidreich's Ataxia

THE BIG READ - The Southern Star takes a deep dive into Census 1926 to see what life was like in West Cork 100 years ago

IN LIFE

21 years of Transition Town Kinsale, a sustainability project that inspired a global movement

IN SPORT

Glengarriff athlete building his season towards the European Athletics Championships in August

Cork footballers pulled off a famous win away to Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC

Glengarriff had a three-year plan to make an impact in the county, and it’s right on track

Bantry kickboxer Oisín Brady delivered again to keep up his perfect Total Kombat record

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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