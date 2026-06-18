This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
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IN NEWS
The people of Clonakilty have rallied around new mayor Yousuf Janab Ali after he was subjected to a torrent of vile abuse online
Meet the blind and deaf rescue dog who was adopted by a Bantry woman and went on to win a national pet award
Residents in Ballydehob have complained of an intense red light from a telecoms mast shining into their homes at night
Emma O'Shea from Kealkill (29) has pleaded with the government to provide a drug that could help her manage her Freidreich's Ataxia
THE BIG READ - The Southern Star takes a deep dive into Census 1926 to see what life was like in West Cork 100 years ago
IN LIFE
21 years of Transition Town Kinsale, a sustainability project that inspired a global movement
IN SPORT
Glengarriff athlete building his season towards the European Athletics Championships in August
Cork footballers pulled off a famous win away to Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC
Glengarriff had a three-year plan to make an impact in the county, and it’s right on track
Bantry kickboxer Oisín Brady delivered again to keep up his perfect Total Kombat record
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe