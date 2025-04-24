Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: FREE Property West Cork supplement; Eyeries skull sent north for carbon dating; Hurt from Cork loss will linger

April 24th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

FREE Property supplement inside - Dream homes, renovations and advice for buyers

IN NEWS

Eyeries skull sent north for carbon dating

Skibbereen student faces 11-month wait for driving test

Councillor branded 'a nuisance' as Council spends €3,300 on bottled water

Meet Anne Horan, the new president of the country's oldest and largest teachers’ trade union in Ireland.

Carbery published their 2024 report this week.

 

IN LIFE

A group of West Cork people are ensuring the tradition of building drystone walls continues to flourish.

IN SPORT

What did we learn about the Cork footballers in their Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Kerry?

New Barnsley Conor Hourihane is the man to get ‘fans off their seats’

We have a long read on the booming schools’ rugby scene in West Cork

Your guide to the 2025 Carbery junior A and B football and hurling championships

Clonakilty Soccer Club’s Premier Division title defence saw them put five past Drinagh Rangers B on Sunday

