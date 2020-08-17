News

Wet and windy weather expected for rest of the week

August 17th, 2020 12:51 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

After a night of torrential rain last Wednesday night there was causing serious flooding on the N71 near the Landmark Restaurant. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Cork  with wet and windy weather expected for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson said that unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings.

'Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas.'

This weather advisory is valid from today until 6pm on Saturday August 22nd.

The warning comes following serious flooding in parts of West Cork that occurred last Saturday morning and Thursday morning which saw several routes flooded including the Rosscarbery to Glandore road, which is still closed.

