West Cork’s ‘Eurobaby’ Orla honoured with medallion

A WEST Cork woman has been recognised as one of Ireland’s first European citizens at a ceremony hosted by the European Movement

Ireland.

‘Eurobabies’ are children who were born on January 1, 1973 – the day Ireland joined the then European Economic Community. Back then, they received special medallions. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s EU membership, the Eurobabies have been presented with new medallions to mark this milestone.

A total of 13 Irish ‘Eurobabies’ were honoured, including Orla Gilsenan from Castletownbere.

The Minister for European Affairs Peter Burke presided over a special event held at Government Buildings, hosted by European Movement Ireland.

Minister Burke said: ‘The Eurobabies represent a unique generation who have witnessed Ireland’s journey as a member of the European Union since its inception.’

Noelle O’Connell, European Movement Ireland chief executive, said that, as Ireland’s first European citizens, the Eurobabies have been witness to the transformative impact of EU membership on our country. ‘They represent a generation that has experienced the many social, cultural, and economic advantages that stem from being part of the European Union. We were thrilled so many were able to join us today for what was a truly special event.’ Two other Cork ‘Eurobabies’ were similarily honoured, Peter Desmond from Tivoli and Angela Gorman Dwane, originally from Dublin, but living in Ballintemple in Cork city.