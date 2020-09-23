West Cork well represented in Network Ireland awards

FOUR West Cork Businesswomen have championed their way to the final of the Network Ireland Businesswomen of the Year Awards, which will take place virtually on October 2nd.

Clonakilty based Anne-Marie Kingston, founder of White Sage Decluttering and Munster’s only professional de-clutterer will represent the West Cork branch in the Business Innovation category and ssh described it as an honour and a dream come true.

Mags Riordan, finalist in the Solo Businesswoman category is a floral designer with a passion for the environment and growing nectar rich flowers that celebrate the seasons on her Bumblebee Flower Farm in Castledonovan. Mags’ motto is ‘Always grown never flown’.

It was Barbara Noonan-Sexton from Courtmacsherry’s passion for women’s health and the care of mothers, babies and children that earned her the title of West Cork’s Power Within Champion. Barbara not only worked as a public health nurse through the Covid-19 pandemic but also continued to support families with her homeopathy and ante-natal sessions.

Marie Wiseman, relocated home to Durrus from London three years ago and set up Wiser Marketing, offering training, advice and practical help in delivering all forms of marketing. Marie was recognised as West Cork’s Best New Emerging Business.

‘Being a branch finalist has been amazing, it’s so inspiring to be in the company of such extraordinary women who’ve achieved so much,’ said Marie